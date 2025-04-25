Hurricanes vs. Devils Game 3 NHL Playoffs Prediction: Will New Jersey steal one?

​The Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils face off in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference First Round series on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. ET at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The Hurricanes lead the series 2-0 after securing victories in the first two games at home. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Hurricanes vs. Devils Game 3 matchup?

Game Matchup

Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, April 25, 2025

Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

TV: TBS/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Hurricanes’ are -165 moneyline favorites. The Devils, meanwhile, are +140 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 5.5 goals.

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game 3 Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Carolina

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Hurricanes’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Series Recap

Game 1: Carolina dominated with a 4-1 win, showcasing their offensive depth and defensive prowess.​

Game 2: The Hurricanes continued their strong performance, defeating the Devils 3-1. Sebastian Aho and Logan Stankoven have been instrumental in Carolina’s success, contributing significantly to the team’s scoring efforts.​

Carolina’s defense, anchored by Jaccob Slavin and Brent Burns, has effectively limited New Jersey’s scoring opportunities, allowing only two goals across the first two games.​

Game 3 Outlook

Returning to their home ice, the Devils aim to leverage the Prudential Center’s atmosphere to shift the series momentum. During the regular season, New Jersey secured two home victories against Carolina, both with 4-2 scores. The Devils hope that the home crowd and the last line change advantage will help them counter Carolina’s strategies.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe emphasized the importance of fan support, stating that the team’s energy is significantly boosted by the home crowd. Captain Nico Hischier also highlighted the potential benefits of home-ice advantage, particularly in managing matchups against Carolina’s lines.​

Key Players to Watch

Carolina Hurricanes: Sebastian Aho leads the team’s offense with 29 goals and 45 assists this season. Logan Stankoven has been impactful in the playoffs, contributing four goals and one assist over the past ten games.​

New Jersey Devils: Timo Meier, with 27 goals and 27 assists, is a crucial offensive player for the Devils. Nico Hischier has been consistent, recording six goals and five assists in the last ten games.​

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game 3 Betting Prediction

There’s no reason to back the Devils, in my opinion. They’re dead men walking. Carolina is now 8-2 in its last 10 games versus New Jersey, which includes the team’s three-game winning streak.

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game 3 Prediction: CAROLINA HURRICANES -165