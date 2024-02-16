Hurricanes vs. Coyotes NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Hurricanes vs. Coyotes matchup is the lone game in the NHL on Friday night. With Carolina listed as heavy moneyline favorites and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the smart bet tonight at Mullett Arena?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

061 Carolina Hurricanes (-192) at 062 Arizona Coyotes (+158); o/u 6.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Friday, February 16, 2024

Mullett Arena, Tempe, AZ

TV: NHL Network

Hurricanes vs. Coyotes: Public Bettors Favor Carolina

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Hurricanes moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Staal Scores Goal, Adds Assist in Loss

Jordan Staal tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday’s 4-2 loss to the Stars. Staal had a hand in both of Carolina’s goals Tuesday, scoring 13 seconds into the second period to tie the game 1-1 before adding an assist on Jesper Fast’s tally later in the frame. It’s Staal’s first multi-point game since Nov. 30, though he now has three points in his last three contests. The 35-year-old center is up to seven goals and 18 points through 52 games this season.

Vejmelka Allows Goal in Relief Outing

Karel Vejmelka stopped 12 of 13 shots he faced in relief of Connor Ingram (undisclosed) in Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to the Wild. Vejmelka didn’t end up with the loss, but it was just an okay performance for the 27-year-old. He’ll have a chance to stake his claim to the No. 1 job in goal with Ingram expected to miss 7-10 days. Vejmelka is winless in his last seven outings, allowing 23 goals in that span. For the season, he has a 3.36 GAA and a .900 save percentage over 23 appearances (19 starts). The Coyotes’ next game is a tough one at home versus the Hurricanes on Friday.

Hurricanes vs. Coyotes Betting Trends:

Hurricanes are 13-5 SU in their last 18 games

Coyotes are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games

Hurricanes are 7-1 SU in their last 8 games against Arizona

Coyotes are 4-14 SU in their last 18 games against Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Coyotes Betting Prediction

Take the under. The under is 8-3 in the Hurricanes’ last 11 games overall, is 11-3 in their last 14 games played in the month of February and has cashed in four out of their last five games when listed as the favorite.

Hurricanes vs. Coyotes Prediction: UNDER 6.5