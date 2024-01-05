Close Menu
    Hurricanes vs. Capitals NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Hurricanes vs. Capitals
    FILE - Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) skates with the puck against the Florida Panthers during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, May 20, 2023. Sebastian Aho is staying with the Carolina Hurricanes through his prime after signing an eight-year contract extension worth $78 million. The team on Wednesday, July 26, announced the deal, which goes into effect for the 2024-25 NHL season.(AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

    The total in Friday night’s Hurricanes vs. Capitals matchup opened at 6 but dropped to 5.5. Is the under the smart bet in tonight’s 7:00 p.m. ET meeting from Capital One Arena?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    027 Carolina Hurricanes (-164) at 028 Washington Capitals (+136); o/u 5.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, January 5, 2024

    Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Hurricanes vs. Capitals Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 76% of bets are on the Hurricanes moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Carolina Hurricanes DFS SPIN

    Sebastian Aho scored an empty-net goal on four shots and added two power-play assists in Saturday’s 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

    The only reason Aho didn’t record a third straight four-point game was that the Hurricanes didn’t score four goals. He ends December with nine goals and 13 assists over 15 appearances, getting back to the high-end level that has made him a consistent fantasy option for years. Overall, the center is up to 15 tallies, 42 points, 103 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 34 appearances, with 17 of his points coming on the power play.

    Washington Capitals DFS SPIN

    Alex Ovechkin recorded two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday’s 6-3 loss to the Devils. He helped set up Evgeny Kuznetsov and John Carlson for tallies in the second period as the Capitals rallied from an early 3-1 deficit, but the team’s offense went cold in the third. Ovechkin has two goals and two assists during a modest three-game point streak, but the future Hall of Famer is still well off his accustomed pace with just eight goals and 24 points in 36 contests on the season.

    Washington are 3-10 SU in their last 13 games when playing as the underdog.

    Carolina are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games played in January.

    The total has gone OVER in 12 of Carolina’s last 15 games played in January.

    Hurricanes vs. Capitals Betting Prediction

    Take the under, which cashed in four out of Carolina’s last five games against Washington and is 4-1 in the Capitals’ last five home games versus the Hurricanes. The under is also 13-5 in Washington’s last 18 home games overall, cashing in four out of its last five games at Capital One Arena.

    Hurricanes vs. Capitals NHL Prediction: UNDER 5.5

