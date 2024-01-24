Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NHL Articles

    Hurricanes vs. Bruins NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Hurricanes vs. Bruins

    The Hurricanes vs. Bruins matchup features a pair of hot teams that will square off at 7:30 p.m. ET from TD Garden. Will the Bruins’ success against the Hurricanes continue with another victory?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    071 Carolina Hurricanes (+120) at 072 Boston Bruins (-144); o/u 5.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, January 24, 2024

    TD Garden, Boston, MA

    TV: TNT

    Hurricanes vs. Bruins: Public Bettors Hammering Boston Moneyline

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Bruins’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Raanta Tamed by Wild

    Antti Raanta turned aside 14 of 17 shots in Sunday’s 5-2 loss to Minnesota. The Wild’s final two goals were scored into an empty net. The Hurricanes out-shot the opposition 42-17 in total, but Raanta had little chance on the first two pucks that beat him, one coming on a tip-in and the other through a screen. Since taking over as Carolina’s No. 1 netminder in early January, the 34-year-old has gone 3-2-1 with a 2.28 GAA and an .898 save percentage — he’s faced more than 24 shots only once in six appearances.

    Marchand Deposits One into Empty Net

    Brad Marchand scored a goal in Monday’s 4-1 win against the Jets. Marchand deposited his 21st goal into the empty net to put a bow on the scoring at 19:05 of the third period. Charlie Coyle and David Pastrnak assisted on the marker. Marchand ended the evening with a plus-1 rating, two shots on goal, a blocked shot and two hits while winning his only faceoff attempt in 19:24 of ice time across 22 shifts. The veteran has erupted for eight goals and 11 points with a plus-5 rating across 11 games in January.

    The over/under has gone OVER in 7 of Boston’s last 10 games

    The total has gone OVER in 11 of Carolina’s last 15 games when playing on the road against Boston

    The over/under has gone OVER in 7 of Boston’s last 10 games this season

    Hurricanes vs. Bruins Betting Prediction

    Take Boston. The Hurricanes have dropped 13 out of their last 16 games at TD Garden. On the other side, the Bruins are 10-4 in their last 14 games overall, are 58-16 in their last 74 home games and are 7-1 in their last eight games against a conference opponent. Boston has also won 28 out of its last 35 games against an opponent from the Metropolitan Division and is 91-30 in its last 121 games when listed as a favorite.

    Hurricanes vs. Bruins Prediction: BOSTON BRUINS -144

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com