Hurricanes vs. Bruins NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Hurricanes vs. Bruins matchup features a pair of hot teams that will square off at 7:30 p.m. ET from TD Garden. Will the Bruins’ success against the Hurricanes continue with another victory?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

071 Carolina Hurricanes (+120) at 072 Boston Bruins (-144); o/u 5.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, January 24, 2024

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: TNT

Hurricanes vs. Bruins: Public Bettors Hammering Boston Moneyline

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Bruins’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Raanta Tamed by Wild

Antti Raanta turned aside 14 of 17 shots in Sunday’s 5-2 loss to Minnesota. The Wild’s final two goals were scored into an empty net. The Hurricanes out-shot the opposition 42-17 in total, but Raanta had little chance on the first two pucks that beat him, one coming on a tip-in and the other through a screen. Since taking over as Carolina’s No. 1 netminder in early January, the 34-year-old has gone 3-2-1 with a 2.28 GAA and an .898 save percentage — he’s faced more than 24 shots only once in six appearances.

Marchand Deposits One into Empty Net

Brad Marchand scored a goal in Monday’s 4-1 win against the Jets. Marchand deposited his 21st goal into the empty net to put a bow on the scoring at 19:05 of the third period. Charlie Coyle and David Pastrnak assisted on the marker. Marchand ended the evening with a plus-1 rating, two shots on goal, a blocked shot and two hits while winning his only faceoff attempt in 19:24 of ice time across 22 shifts. The veteran has erupted for eight goals and 11 points with a plus-5 rating across 11 games in January.

Hurricanes vs. Bruins Betting Trends:

The over/under has gone OVER in 7 of Boston’s last 10 games

The total has gone OVER in 11 of Carolina’s last 15 games when playing on the road against Boston

The over/under has gone OVER in 7 of Boston’s last 10 games this season

Hurricanes vs. Bruins Betting Prediction

Take Boston. The Hurricanes have dropped 13 out of their last 16 games at TD Garden. On the other side, the Bruins are 10-4 in their last 14 games overall, are 58-16 in their last 74 home games and are 7-1 in their last eight games against a conference opponent. Boston has also won 28 out of its last 35 games against an opponent from the Metropolitan Division and is 91-30 in its last 121 games when listed as a favorite.

Hurricanes vs. Bruins Prediction: BOSTON BRUINS -144