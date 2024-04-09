Hurricanes vs. Bruins NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Carolina has struggled to beat Boston in previous Hurricanes vs. Bruins matchups. Will that trend hold up on Tuesday night when the two teams meet at TD Garden at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

005 Carolina Hurricanes (-110) at 006 Boston Bruins (-110); o/u 5.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 9, 2024

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Hurricanes vs. Bruins: Public Bettors Love Boston

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Maple Leafs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Andersen shuts out Blue Jackets

Frederik Andersen stopped all 23 shots he faced in Sunday’s 3-0 win over Columbus. Andersen bounced back from a loss against the Bruins on Thursday with his third shutout of the season. In his last nine appearances, the veteran backstop is 8-1-0 with a 1.22 GAA and .954 save percentage. Given the Hurricanes’ goalie rotation, Andersen’s next start will likely come against the Blues on Friday.

Ullmark nabs OT win against Florida

Linus Ullmark turned aside 28 shots in Saturday’s 3-2 overtime win over the Panthers. The 30-year-old netminder continues an impressive run to close out the regular season. Ullmark hasn’t allowed more than three goals in any of his last eight starts, going 5-2-1 with a dazzling 1.62 GAA and .945 save percentage. With Jeremy Swayman also playing well in Boston’s timeshare, the team remains just one point back of the Rangers in the race for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Hurricanes vs. Bruins Betting Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Carolina’s last 6 games against Boston

Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of Boston’s last 7 games when playing at home against Carolina

The total has gone UNDER in 17 of Carolina’s last 23 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Boston’s last 5 games at home

Hurricanes vs. Bruins Betting Prediction

Take Boston. The Bruins are 8-3 in their last 11 games overall, are 66-25 in their last 91 home games and are 10-3 in their last 13 games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference. On the other side, the Hurricanes are just 6-17 in their last 23 games when playing the Bruins on the road. In their last 17 games at TD Garden, Carolina is just 4-13.

Hurricanes vs. Bruins Prediction: BOSTON BRUINS -110