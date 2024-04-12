Hurricanes vs. Blues NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Hurricanes vs. Blues matchup will be one of the featured TNT games on Friday night at 8:00 p.m. ET. With the Blues listed as heavy home underdogs and the total sitting at 5.5 goals, what’s the best bet tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

053 Carolina Hurricanes (-215) at 054 St. Louis Blues (+176); o/u 5.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, April 12, 2024

Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

TV: NHL Network

Hurricanes vs. Blues: Public Bettors Siding with Carolina

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Hurricanes’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Kochetkov wins third straight game

Pyotr Kochetkov made 22 saves in Tuesday’s 4-1 win over the Bruins. Charlie McAvoy spoiled Kochetkov’s shutout bid late in the second period, but it was still an impressive effort from the 24-year-old netminder. He’s thriving in a timeshare with Frederik Andersen — Kochetkov has won three straight starts and has only one regulation loss in his last seven, going 5-1-1 with a 2.26 GAA and .912 save percentage as the Hurricanes try to catch the Rangers for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Thomas scores two points in win

Robert Thomas scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday’s 5-2 win over Chicago. He helped set up Zachary Bolduc in the first period for the Blues’ fourth goal, then the rookie returned the favor on Thomas’ tally in the third. Thomas has a four-game point streak going in which he’s collected two goals and nine points, adding to his career-best totals in 2023-24. The 24-year-old center has broken out with 25 goals and 83 points through 79 games this season.

Hurricanes vs. Blues Betting Trends:

Hurricanes are 16-5 SU in their last 21 games

Blues are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against Carolina

Hurricanes are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against St. Louis

Blues are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games at home

Hurricanes vs. Blues Betting Prediction

Take the under. The under is 9-2 in the Hurricanes’ last 11 games overall, has cashed in seven out of their last 10 road games and is 5-1 in their last six games played in the month of April. On the other side, the under is 12-5 in the Blues’ last 17 games when playing against an opponent from the Metropolitan Division and is 4-1 in their last five home games when playing on a Friday.

Hurricanes vs. Blues Prediction: UNDER 5.5