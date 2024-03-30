Golden Knights vs. Wild NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Golden Knights vs. Wild matchup has playoff implications in the Western Conference. With Vegas listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 5.5 goals, what’s the smart bet on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

005 Vegas Golden Knights (-120) at 006 Minnesota Wild (+100); o/u 5.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 30, 2024

Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, MN

TV: ESPN+/Hulu

Golden Knights vs. Wild: Public Bettors Supporting Vegas

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Golden Knights moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Pietrangelo joins team on the Road

Alex Pietrangelo (illness) has linked up with his teammates ahead of Saturday’s road clash with Minnesota. Pietrangelo could return to the lineup for the first time since March 17 against the Wild if given the all-clear. Prior to his absence, the veteran defenseman generated two goals and seven assists over his last 15 contests. If Pietrangelo does play Saturday, it would likely mean the end of Ben Hutton’s time in the lineup, though Zach Whitecloud could also be in danger of being scratched.

Eriksson Ek nets 30th goal in Return

Joel Eriksson Ek scored a goal on three shots in Thursday’s 3-1 win over the Sharks. After missing Minnesota’s last five games with a lower-body injury, Eriksson Ek opened the scoring late in the first period Thursday, burying a net-front feed from Kirill Kaprizov for his 30th goal of the year, a new career best. Eriksson Ek had six points (one goal, five assists) in five contests prior to his injury. He’s matched a career high with 61 points (30 goals, 31 assists) through 67 games this season.

Golden Knights vs. Wild Betting Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Vegas’ last 8 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of Minnesota’s last 7 games

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Vegas’ last 10 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Minnesota’s last 7 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

Golden Knights vs. Wild Betting Prediction

Take Vegas. The Golden Knights have won four out of their last five games and five of their last seven games overall. They’re also 6-2 in their last eight games against the Wild and have won five of their last seven road games versus Minnesota. On the other side, the Wild are just 1-4 in their last five home games when playing on a Saturday.

Golden Knights vs. Wild Prediction: VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS -120