Golden Knights vs. Stars Game 7 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The Golden Knights vs. Stars series heads to a Game 7 on Sunday night when the two teams clash at 7:30 p.m. ET on TBS. With the Stars listed as a moneyline favorites and the total sitting at 5.5 goals, what’s the best play in this deciding game?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

061 Vegas Golden Knights (+130) at 062 Dallas Stars (-156); o/u 5.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 1, 2024

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: ESPN

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game 7: Public Bettors Backing Dallas

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 66% of bets are on the Stars’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Pietrangelo records an assist, four shots on goal

Alex Pietrangelo recorded an assist, four shots on goal and four blocked shots in Friday’s 2-0 win over the Stars in Game 6. The helper was Pietrangelo’s first point in six playoff outings. The veteran defenseman has added 10 shots on net, eight hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. Pietrangelo is seeing top-four minutes, but he’s also being leaned on for his defense, so his chances to produce points may be limited.

Oettinger stops 28 of 29 shots in loss

Jake Oettinger stopped 28 of 29 shots in Friday’s 2-0 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 6. The second goal was an empty-netter. Oettinger was sharp and occasionally spectacular in this contest, but his teammates couldn’t solve Adin Hill at the other end of the ice. Oettinger gave up four goals in Game 1, but he’s surrendered just nine tallies over the last five contests to give the Stars a solid chance against the defending champions. The 25-year-old is a near guarantee to start in Sunday’s Game 7 at home, but he’ll undoubtedly need more goal support in order for the Stars to keep their playoff run alive.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game 7 Betting Trends:

Stars are 20-7 SU in their last 27 games

Golden Knights are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games against Dallas

Stars are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games at home

Golden Knights are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games when playing on the road against Dallas

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game 7 Betting Prediction

Take the under. The under is 6-2 in the Golden Knights’ last eight games overall, is 4-1 in their last five games against Dallas and is 11-3 in their last 14 road games versus the Stars. On the other side, the under is 23-9 in the Stars’ last 32 games overall, is 9-2 in their last 11 home games and is 10-3 in their last 13 games against an opponent from the Pacific Division.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game 7 Prediction: UNDER 5.5