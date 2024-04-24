Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NHL Articles

    Golden Knights vs. Stars Game 2 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Golden Knights vs. Stars

    The Golden Knights vs. Stars series heads to Game 2 on Wednesday night at 9:30 p.m. ET from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. Given how loaded Vegas is now that it’s the playoffs, will the Golden Knights pull off another upset?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    003 Vegas Golden Knights (+138) at 004 Dallas Stars (-166); o/u 5.5

    9:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 24, 2024

    American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

    TV: ESPN

    Golden Knights vs. Stars Game 2: Public Bettors Favoring Dallas

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Stars’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Marchessault scores a goal on three shots

    Jonathan Marchessault scored a goal on three shots in Monday’s 4-3 win over the Stars in Game 1. Marchessault’s goal put the Golden Knights ahead 2-0 in the first period. The winger racked up 11 goals and 19 points over his last 19 regular-season outings, and he had a career-high 42 goals with 27 assists while playing in all 82 contests this regular season. Marchessault should continue to see heavy usage on the first line and on the power play.

    Benn scores a goal on seven shots

    Jamie Benn scored a goal on seven shots and added three hits in Monday’s 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1. Benn got loose on a breakaway sprung by Wyatt Johnston’s pass, and it resulted in the Stars’ first goal of the game. The 34-year-old Benn had 21 goals, 39 helpers, 164 shots on net and 110 hits in another solid regular season despite seeing regular third-line usage. He’ll continue in that role in the postseason while seeing time on the top power-play unit, where he earned 22 of his 60 points during the regular season.

    Stars are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division

    Stars are 15-3 SU in their last 18 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Vegas’ last 12 games when playing on the road against Dallas

    The total has gone OVER in 9 of Vegas’ last 12 games when playing as the underdog

    Golden Knights vs. Stars Game 2 Betting Prediction

    Take Vegas. The Golden Knights are 4-1 in their last five games overall, are 4-1 in their last five games against Western Conference opponents and are 25-10 in their last 35 games against Central Division opponents. On the other side, the Stars are 3-8 in their last 11 games versus Vegas, which includes a 0-5 mark in their last five games against the Golden Knights. They’re also 1-5 in their last six games playing at home versus Vegas.

    Golden Knights vs. Stars Game 2 Prediction: VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS +138

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com