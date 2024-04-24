Golden Knights vs. Stars Game 2 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The Golden Knights vs. Stars series heads to Game 2 on Wednesday night at 9:30 p.m. ET from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. Given how loaded Vegas is now that it’s the playoffs, will the Golden Knights pull off another upset?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

003 Vegas Golden Knights (+138) at 004 Dallas Stars (-166); o/u 5.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 24, 2024

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: ESPN

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game 2: Public Bettors Favoring Dallas

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Stars’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Marchessault scores a goal on three shots

Jonathan Marchessault scored a goal on three shots in Monday’s 4-3 win over the Stars in Game 1. Marchessault’s goal put the Golden Knights ahead 2-0 in the first period. The winger racked up 11 goals and 19 points over his last 19 regular-season outings, and he had a career-high 42 goals with 27 assists while playing in all 82 contests this regular season. Marchessault should continue to see heavy usage on the first line and on the power play.

Benn scores a goal on seven shots

Jamie Benn scored a goal on seven shots and added three hits in Monday’s 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1. Benn got loose on a breakaway sprung by Wyatt Johnston’s pass, and it resulted in the Stars’ first goal of the game. The 34-year-old Benn had 21 goals, 39 helpers, 164 shots on net and 110 hits in another solid regular season despite seeing regular third-line usage. He’ll continue in that role in the postseason while seeing time on the top power-play unit, where he earned 22 of his 60 points during the regular season.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game 2 Betting Trends:

Stars are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division

Stars are 15-3 SU in their last 18 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Vegas’ last 12 games when playing on the road against Dallas

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Vegas’ last 12 games when playing as the underdog

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game 2 Betting Prediction

Take Vegas. The Golden Knights are 4-1 in their last five games overall, are 4-1 in their last five games against Western Conference opponents and are 25-10 in their last 35 games against Central Division opponents. On the other side, the Stars are 3-8 in their last 11 games versus Vegas, which includes a 0-5 mark in their last five games against the Golden Knights. They’re also 1-5 in their last six games playing at home versus Vegas.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game 2 Prediction: VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS +138