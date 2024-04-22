Close Menu
    Golden Knights vs. Stars Game 1 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Golden Knights vs. Stars Game 1

    The Golden Knights vs. Stars Game 1 matchup will start at 9:30 p.m. ET on Monday night. With Dallas listed as a moneyline favorite and the total sitting at 5.5 goals, what’s the smart bet for his Game 1 matchup from American Airlines Center?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    065 Vegas Golden Knights (+118) at 066 Dallas Stars (-142); o/u 5.5

    10:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 21, 2024

    American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

    TV: ESPN

    Golden Knights vs. Stars Game 1: Public Bettors Favoring Dallas

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Stars’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Pietrangelo practices Saturday, set to play Game 1

    Alex Pietrangelo will be a full participant in practice Saturday after having an appendectomy during his seven-game absence. Pietrangelo has been out of action since April 2 but appears to be on track to return for Game 1 in Dallas on Monday. He had only four goals — his lowest total since 2009-10 — and 29 assists in 64 appearances during the regular season. Once he receives clearance to play, he should return to his spot on the first pairing and could see time on the man advantage.

    Duchene notches an assist and three shots

    Matt Duchene notched an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday’s 2-1 shootout win over the Blues. Duchene’s offense faltered over the final quarter of the campaign, as he managed just nine points across the final 20 contests. The 33-year-old had been consistent earlier in the year, but he clearly felt the impact of Tyler Seguin missing time with a lower-body injury. Duchene concludes the regular season with 25 goals, 65 points, 172 shots on net, 48 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating over 80 appearances in a second-line role.

    The total has gone UNDER in 14 of Vegas’ last 20 games against Dallas

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 19 of Dallas’ last 26 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Vegas’ last 11 games when playing on the road against Dallas

    The total has gone UNDER in 14 of Dallas’ last 20 games against Vegas

    Golden Knights vs. Stars Game 1 Betting Prediction

    Take Vegas. The Golden Knights are 7-2 in their last nine games against the Stars, are 4-1 in their last five games playing on the road versus Dallas and are 24-10 in their last 34 games when playing against an opponent from the Central Division.

    Golden Knights vs. Stars Game 1 Prediction: VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS +118

