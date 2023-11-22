    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Golden Knights vs. Stars Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Golden Knights vs. Stars
    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 12: Adin Hill #33 of the Vegas Golden Knights makes a save against the Florida Panthers in the first period of their game at T-Mobile Arena on January 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Panthers 4-2. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

    Even though the number has dropped from 6 to 5.5, is the under still the best bet in Wednesday night’s Golden Knights vs. Stars matchup? The puck will drop from the American Airlines Arena at 9:30 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    035 Vegas Golden Knights (+108) at 036 Dallas Stars (-130); o/u 5.5

    9:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 22, 2023

    American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

    TV: TNT

    Golden Knights vs. Stars Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Golden Knights moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Vegas Golden Knights DFS SPIN

    Adin Hill allowed two goals on 32 shots in Sunday’s 3-0 loss to the Penguins. After Ryan Graves scored 2:13 into the first period, Hill held the Penguins to just one additional goal in the second, but Vegas couldn’t crack Alex Nedeljkovic. The 27-year-old Hill falls to 8-2-1 with a strong .929 save percentage and 2.07 GAA so far this season. The Golden Knights are back in action Wednesday on the road versus the Stars.

    Dallas Stars DFS SPIN

    Jamie Benn scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Monday’s 6-3 win over the Rangers. Benn provided the opening act for the Stars’ comeback, getting them on the board with a second-period tally. He’s bouncing back from a four-game slump, racking up a goal and three helpers over his last four contests. For the season, the 34-year-old forward has 13 points (three on the power play) with 28 shots on net, 13 hits, 13 blocked shots, 11 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 17 outings.

    Vegas is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Dallas

    The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Vegas’s last 9 games when playing on the road against Dallas

    The over/under has gone UNDER in 8 of Dallas’s last 9 games when playing at home against Vegas

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Dallas’s last 6 games

    Golden Knights vs. Stars Betting Prediction

    Take the under, which has cashed in eight out of the last 11 meetings between these two teams. The under is also 9-2 in the Golden Knight’s last 11 road games versus the Stars, which includes a mark of 8-1 in the last nine meetings between these two teams. Finally, the under is also 4-1 in the Golden Knights’ last five games played on a Wednesday.

    Golden Knights vs. Stars NHL Prediction: UNDER 5.5

