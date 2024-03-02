Golden Knights vs. Sabres NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Given Vegas’ struggles of late, is Buffalo the smart bet in Saturday night’s Golden Knights vs. Sabres matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

069 Las Vegas Golden Knights (-120) at 070 Buffalo Sabres (+100); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 2, 2024

KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

TV: ESPN+/Hulu

Golden Knights vs. Sabres: Public Bettors Backing Vegas

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Sabres moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Marchessault Logs Assist vs. Bruins

Jonathan Marchessault logged an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday’s 5-4 loss to the Bruins. Marchessault’s racked up four goals and four assists over his last four outings, with Thursday’s game being his first non-multi-point effort in that span. The winger is shouldering the scoring load with Mark Stone (upper body) out, and with no timeline for Stone to return, Marchessault will continue to be a key part of the offense. He’s done well with 52 points, 202 shots on net, 74 hits and a plus-4 rating over 60 outings this season.

Dahlin Nets Overtime Winner vs. Lightning

Rasmus Dahlin scored in overtime to give the Sabres a 3-2 win over the Lightning on Thursday. The overtime winner was Dahlin’s 15th tally of the season, matching his career-best mark from last year in 19 fewer games. He’s a workhorse on the blue line and is providing plenty of offense, even if he isn’t on pace to match his impressive 58-assist total from last year.

Golden Knights vs. Sabres Betting Trends:

Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of Vegas’ last 6 games

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Buffalo’s last 11 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of Vegas’ last 7 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Buffalo’s last 11 games at home

Golden Knights vs. Sabres Betting Prediction

Take Buffalo. The Sabres have won four out of their last five games overall. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights are 2-6 in their last eight games, are 1-5 in their last six games against an Eastern Conference opponent and is 3-8 in their last 11 games against an Atlantic Division foe.

Golden Knights vs. Sabres Prediction: BUFFALO SABRES +100