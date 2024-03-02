Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NHL Articles

    Golden Knights vs. Sabres NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Golden Knights vs. Sabres

    Given Vegas’ struggles of late, is Buffalo the smart bet in Saturday night’s Golden Knights vs. Sabres matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    069 Las Vegas Golden Knights (-120) at 070 Buffalo Sabres (+100); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 2, 2024

    KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

    TV: ESPN+/Hulu

    Golden Knights vs. Sabres: Public Bettors Backing Vegas

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Sabres moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Marchessault Logs Assist vs. Bruins

    Jonathan Marchessault logged an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday’s 5-4 loss to the Bruins. Marchessault’s racked up four goals and four assists over his last four outings, with Thursday’s game being his first non-multi-point effort in that span. The winger is shouldering the scoring load with Mark Stone (upper body) out, and with no timeline for Stone to return, Marchessault will continue to be a key part of the offense. He’s done well with 52 points, 202 shots on net, 74 hits and a plus-4 rating over 60 outings this season.

    Dahlin Nets Overtime Winner vs. Lightning

    Rasmus Dahlin scored in overtime to give the Sabres a 3-2 win over the Lightning on Thursday. The overtime winner was Dahlin’s 15th tally of the season, matching his career-best mark from last year in 19 fewer games. He’s a workhorse on the blue line and is providing plenty of offense, even if he isn’t on pace to match his impressive 58-assist total from last year.

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of Vegas’ last 6 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Buffalo’s last 11 games

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of Vegas’ last 7 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Buffalo’s last 11 games at home

    Golden Knights vs. Sabres Betting Prediction

    Take Buffalo. The Sabres have won four out of their last five games overall. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights are 2-6 in their last eight games, are 1-5 in their last six games against an Eastern Conference opponent and is 3-8 in their last 11 games against an Atlantic Division foe.

    Golden Knights vs. Sabres Prediction: BUFFALO SABRES +100

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com