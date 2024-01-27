Close Menu
    Golden Knights vs. Red Wings NHL Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Updated:
    Golden Knights vs. Red Wings
    DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 30: Alex Lyon #34 of the Detroit Red Wings plays against the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena on November 30, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Will the underdog cash in Saturday night’s Golden Knights vs. Red Wings matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET? Or will the host Red Wings win as a home favorite?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    037 Vegas Golden Knights (+106) at 038 Detroit Red Wings (-128); o/u 6.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 27, 2024

    Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Golden Knights vs. Red Wings: Bettors Love Road Underdog

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 79% of bets are on the Golden Knights moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Dorofeyev Sustains Upper-Body Injury

    Pavel Dorofeyev sustained an upper-body injury versus the Rangers on Friday, Chris Chapman of Fox Sports Las Vegas reports. Dorofeyev logged four shots on goal in 11:15 of ice time Friday. His status for Saturday’s game versus the Red Wings is up in the air, but Michael Amadio (upper body) is expected to be activated from injured reserve prior to that contest.

    Larkin Posts Game-Winner for Goal No. 20

    Dylan Larkin scored the game-winning goal in Thursday’s 3-0 victory over the Flyers. The 27-year-old roofed a bouncing puck over Samuel Ersson less than two minutes into the second period to open the scoring, and it was all the offense Alex Lyon would need. Larkin extended his point streak to 10 games in the process, a surge in which he’s racked up seven goals and 13 points. He remains on pace for a career-best season with 20 goals and 44 points in 42 contests.

    The over/under has gone UNDER in 5 of Detroit’s last 6 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 15 of Vegas’ last 21 games played in January

    The over/under has gone OVER in 16 of Detroit’s last 21 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

    Golden Knights vs. Red Wings Betting Prediction

    Take Vegas. The Golden Knights are 5-1 in their last six games versus the Red Wings, are 6-1 in their last seven games against non-conference foes and are 21-9 in their last 30 games against an opponent from the Atlantic Division. Vegas is also 10-4 in its last 14 games played on Saturday.

    Golden Knights vs. Red Wings Prediction: VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS +106

