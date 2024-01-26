Close Menu
    Golden Knights vs. Rangers NHL Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Golden Knights vs. Rangers

    Will Vegas pull off the upset in Friday night’s Golden Knights vs. Rangers matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET? Or are the Rangers the better bet as a home favorite despite their recent issues?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    019 Vegas Golden Knights (+126) at 020 New York Rangers (-152); o/u 5.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, January 26, 2024

    Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

    TV: ESPN

    Golden Knights vs. Rangers: Public Bettors Loving New York

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 66% of bets are on the Rangers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Marchessault Stays Warm with Assist

    Jonathan Marchessault registered an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Islanders. Marchessault set up a Nicolas Roy goal in the second period, as their line with Ivan Barbashev continues to impress. While Marchessault couldn’t extend his goal streak, he’s got points in five straight (five tallies, three helpers). The winger is at 37 points, 166 shots on net, 46 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 48 outings overall.

    Panarin Nets Goal in Overtime Loss to Sharks

    Artemi Panarin scored a goal on four shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Sharks. Panarin has shown no signs of slowing down with six goals and seven assists over 12 outings in January. His goal Tuesday put the Rangers ahead 2-0, though they couldn’t hold the lead. The star winger is up to 29 tallies this season, matching his total from last season and putting him just three shy of his career high. He’s collected 63 points, 188 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 47 appearances in what’s likely to be a career year.

    The over/under has gone UNDER in 9 of Vegas’ last 12 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 18 of Vegas’ last 25 games played in January

    The over/under has gone OVER in 6 of NY Rangers’ last 8 games at home

    Golden Knights vs. Rangers Betting Prediction

    Take Vegas. The Golden Knights have won five out of their last seven and four out of their last five games overall. They’re also 7-3 in their last 10 games against the Rangers, are 5-1 in their last six non-conference games and are 4-1 in their last five games when playing as an underdog. On the other side, the Rangers have dropped seven out of their last 10 games overall, are 2-5 in their last seven games against an opponent in the Western Conference and have dropped five out of their last seven games against a Pacific Division foe.

    Golden Knights vs. Rangers Prediction: VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS +126

