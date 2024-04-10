Golden Knights vs. Oilers NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Golden Knights vs. Oilers matchup will be the featured NHL game on TNT tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET. With the Oilers listed as a slight favorite and the total sitting at 6.5 goals, what’s the best bet tonight in Edmonton?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

029 Vegas Golden Knights (-108) at 030 Edmonton Oilers (-113); o/u 6.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

TV: TNT

Golden Knights vs. Oilers: Public Bettors Favoring Edmonton

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Oilers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Marchessault records assist vs. Canucks

Jonathan Marchessault recorded an assist and three hits in Monday’s 4-3 loss to the Canucks. Marchessault has nine points over his last 10 games as he continues to offer steady offense in a top-line role. The winger is up to 41 goals, 67 points, 251 shots on net, 100 hits, 40 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 77 appearances this season.

McDavid day-to-day for Oilers

Connor McDavid (lower body) is day-to-day ahead of Wednesday’s clash with the Golden Knights, per Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic. McDavid’s availability for Wednesday’s contest is unclear after he didn’t participate in Tuesday’s practice. If he doesn’t play against Vegas, Leon Draisaitl will move up to the top line and Adam Henrique will center the second. McDavid has amassed 31 goals and 130 points in 74 games this season.

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Betting Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Vegas’ last 10 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Edmonton’s last 11 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

Over/Under has gone OVER in 7 of Vegas’ last 8 games played in April

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Edmonton’s last 8 games played on a Wednesday.

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Betting Prediction

Take Edmonton. The Oilers are 42-16 in their last 58 games overall, are 17-4 in their last 21 home games, which includes a perfect mark of 5-0 over their last five games in Edmonton and a near-perfect record of 9-1 in their last 10 home games. Edmonton is also 26-8 in its last 34 games when facing an opponent from the Western Conference, is 16-5 in its last 21 games against the Pacific Division and is 42-16 in its last 58 games when listed as a favorite.

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Prediction: EDMONTON OILERS -113