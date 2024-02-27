Golden Knights vs. Maple Leafs NHL Odds, Trends & Prediction

Will the Golden Knights vs. Maple Leafs matchup combine for enough goals on Tuesday night to cash the over at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

003 Vegas Golden Knights (+138) at 004 Toronto Maple Leafs (-166); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Golden Knights vs. Maple Leafs: Bettors Leaning with Toronto

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Maple Leafs moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Hill Starting in Toronto

Adin Hill will defend the road net Tuesday versus the Maple Leafs, per Mark Masters of TSN. Hill has gone winless in his past four starts, allowing 14 goals on 115 shots en route to a record of 0-3-0. He logged just 14:20 of ice time, permitting three goals on 20 shots, in Thursday’s 7-3 loss to Toronto before being replaced by Logan Thompson in the first period. The 27-year-old Hill has a 14-5-2 record this season with two shutouts, a 2.27 GAA and a .927 save percentage. Toronto ranks first in the league with 3.68 goals per contest this campaign.

Samsonov Earns Sixth Straight Win

Ilya Samsonov made 26 saves in s 4-3 win over Colorado on Saturday. Remember all that talk about Samsonov being done? Since his return from a reset, he has gone 9-1-0 in 10 starts while winning six straight games. Samsonov still allows a few too many goals, and his .883 save percentage in 26 appearances (14-4-6) isn’t a desirable ratio for fantasy managers. Still, he puts up a lot of wins, which is valuable to the Leafs and in fantasy pools.

Golden Knights vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends:

Golden Knights are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games

Maple Leafs are 7-0 SU in their last 7 games

Golden Knights are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games when playing on the road against Toronto

Maple Leafs are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games at home

Golden Knights vs. Maple Leafs Betting Prediction

Take the over. The total has gone over in four out of the Golden Knights’ last five games when facing a non-conference opponent and is 7-3 in their last 10 games against an opponent from the Atlantic Division. On the other side, the over is 5-1 in the Maple Leafs’ last six games, is 4-1 in their last five games against a non-conference opponent and is 4-1 in their last five games against an opponent from the Pacific Division.

Golden Knights vs. Maple Leafs Prediction: OVER 6.5