Golden Knights vs. Kraken NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Will Vegas cash as a road favorite on Tuesday night when it takes on Seattle at 10:00 p.m. ET? Or is there a smarter play in tonight’s Golden Knights vs. Kraken matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

063 Vegas Golden Knights (-137) at 064 Seattle Kraken (+114); o/u 5.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Golden Knights vs. Kraken: Public Bettors Favor Underdog

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Golden Knights moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Eichel Distributes Three Helpers

Jack Eichel notched three assists, three shots on goal, five blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in Saturday’s 5-3 win over the Red Wings. Eichel was a leader in multiple ways, setting the tone defensively and also helping out on a majority of the Golden Knights’ goals. The three assists were his first points in three games since he returned from a knee injury. The star center is up to 47 points, 187 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 45 contests overall. Eichel should center the top line down the stretch, as long as he can stay healthy.

Daccord Gets no Help in Loss

Joey Daccord stopped 29 of 31 shots in Friday’s 3-0 loss to the Jets. The third goal was an empty-netter. Daccord and Laurent Brossoit kept zeroes on the board through two periods, but the tides turned in favor of the Jets in the third. Over his last two outings, both against the Jets, Daccord has allowed five goals on 64 shots while going 1-1-0. He’s at 17-13-10 with a 2.46 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 41 appearances. The Kraken are back in action versus the Golden Knights on Tuesday, which may be a game for Philipp Grubauer to start since he will have sat for over a week at that point.

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Betting Trends:

Vegas is 3-9 SU in their last 12 games

Seattle is 2-8 SU in their last 10 games against Vegas

Seattle is 1-4 SU in their last 5 games when playing at home against Vegas

Vegas is 5-12 SU in their last 17 games on the road

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Betting Prediction

Take the over. The over is 9-3 in the Golden Knights’ last 12 games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 road games and is 10-3 in their last 13 games played in the month of March. The total has also gone over in five out of Vegas’ last seven games played on a Tuesday and has hit in eight out of the Golden Knights’ last nine games overall.

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Prediction: OVER 5.5