Golden Knights vs. Jets NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Given its success in previous meetings between the two teams, is Vegas the wise play in Thursday night’s Golden Knights vs. Jets matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

069 Vegas Golden Knights (+105) at 070 Winnipeg Jets (-126); o/u 5.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 28, 2024

Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Golden Knights vs. Jets: Public Bettors all over Buffalo

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Jets moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Eichel Notches an Assist Tuesday

Jack Eichel recorded an assist, seven shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday’s 5-4 overtime loss to the Predators. Eichel continues to cruise in March, as he’s racked up 12 points and 59 shots on net over 11 contests this month. The center set up Ivan Barbashev’s tally early in the first period Tuesday. Eichel has 24 goals, 32 helpers, 232 shots on net, 54 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 53 outings in a top-line role.

Hellebuyck Falls to Edmonton

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 38 of 42 shots in Tuesday’s 4-3 loss to the Oilers in overtime. Hellebuyck certainly did his part Tuesday, forcing overtime despite the Oilers outshooting the Jets 40-24 in regulation. However, the 30-year-old netminder would ultimately wind up with the loss after Zach Hyman buried a rebound in the extra frame. It’s the third consecutive defeat for Hellebuyck, though it was a step in the right direction after giving up eight goals on 45 shots in his prior two outings. Overall, Hellebuyck’s 32-17-4 with a .920 save percentage and a 2.42 GAA this season. He’ll look to get back in the win column when the Jets host Vegas on Thursday.

Golden Knights vs. Jets Betting Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Vegas’ last 7 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 6 of Winnipeg’s last 8 games

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Vegas’ last 8 games against Winnipeg

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Winnipeg’s last 6 games when playing at home against Vegas

Golden Knights vs. Jets Betting Prediction

Take Las Vegas. The Golden Knights are 9-2 in their last 11 games against the Jets, which includes a mark of 6-0 in their last six games versus Winnipeg. Vegas is also 4-1 in its last five road games versus the Jets and is 30-12 in its last 42 games when playing on a Thursday. On top of their struggles versus the Golden Knights, the Jets are also just 1-4 in their last five games overall.

Golden Knights vs. Jets Prediction: VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS +105