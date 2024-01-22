Golden Knights vs. Devils NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the home team favored on the moneyline and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the smart bet in Monday night’s Golden Knights vs. Devils matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

039 Vegas Golden Knights (+100) at 040 New Jersey Devils (-120); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, January 22, 2024

Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

TV: NHL Network

Golden Knights vs. Devils: Bettors Favor Road Underdog

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Golden Knights moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Pietrangelo Lends Helper in Win vs. Penguins

Alex Pietrangelo notched an assist in Saturday’s 3-2 win over the Penguins. Pietrangelo helped out on Brendan Brisson’s first NHL tally, which stood as the game-winner. Pietrangelo hasn’t put together a point streak of more than three contests this season. Still, he has contributed a goal and four assists over his last 10 outings. The defenseman is at 19 points, 100 shots on net, 97 blocked shots, 27 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 41 appearances in a top-four role.

Daws Suffers Third Straight Loss

Nico Daws made 30 saves in a 6-2 loss to Dallas on Saturday. The speed of the Stars put the Devils D on their heels, and Daws could only hold the proverbial fort for so long. He has lost three consecutive games this week with 11 goals allowed. Daws time in the net may not last long if the Devils go out and trade for a goalie, as rumors continue to suggest. Don’t over-invest in him yet.

Golden Knights vs. Devils Betting Trends:

Vegas are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games

Vegas are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against New Jersey

New Jersey are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games

Golden Knights vs. Devils Betting Prediction

Take the under. The under is 9-3 in the Golden Knights’ last 12 games overall, is 11-2 in their last 13 games played in the month of January and cashed in five of Vegas’ last six games when listed as an underdog. On the other side, the under is 4-1 in the Devils’ last five games overall and is 4-1 in their last five games played in the month of January.

Golden Knights vs. Devils Prediction: UNDER 6.5