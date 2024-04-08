Golden Knights vs. Canucks NHL Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Golden Knights have been profitable in previous meetings against the Canucks, but it’s Vancouver that’s favored on Monday night at 10:00 p.m. ET. Will the Canucks cash for bettors tonight at home? Or is Vegas the better bet in tonight’s Golden Knights vs. Canucks matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

073 Vegas Golden Knights (+100) at 074 Vancouver Canucks (-120); o/u 5.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Monday, April 8, 2024

Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Golden Knights vs. Canucks: Public Bettors Leaning towards Vegas

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Golden Knights’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Hertl set to travel with Golden Knights

Tomas Hertl (knee) will travel to Vancouver and could play Monday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Hertl will need to be activated from long-term injured reserve before suiting up but he’s nearing a return and his Golden Knights debut. The 30-year-old scored 15 goals and 34 points in 48 games with the Sharks before he was traded to Vegas. Hertl should skate in a top-six role once he’s healthy.

Pettersson deals helper in loss to Kings

Elias Pettersson posted an assist, six shots on goal and three hits in Saturday’s 6-3 loss to the Kings. Pettersson set up a Brock Boeser tally in the first period. While he’s gone eight games without a goal, Pettersson has a helper in each of the last two contests to get his offense back on track. The 25-year-old center is up to 33 goals, 53 assists, 201 shots on net, 119 hits, 63 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating through 77 appearances in a top-line role.

Golden Knights vs. Canucks Betting Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Vancouver’s last 15 games

The total has gone UNDER in 14 of Vegas’ last 20 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Vancouver’s last 11 games when playing as the favorite

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Vegas’ last 7 games played in April

Golden Knights vs. Canucks Betting Prediction

Take Vegas. The Golden Knights are 6-2 in their last eight games overall, are 10-3 in their last 13 games when playing the Canucks on the road and are 5-2 in their last seven games against the Western Conference. They’re also 11-4 in their last 15 games when playing in April and are 5-2 in their last seven games when playing against an opponent from the Pacific Division.

Golden Knights vs. Canucks Prediction: VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS +100