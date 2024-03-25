Golden Knights vs. Blues NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The total for Monday night’s Golden Knights vs. Blues game opened at 6 but is now 6.5 at most books. Has all the value been sucked out of the over? Or is it still the smart bet tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

021 Vegas Golden Knights (-152) at 022 St. Louis Blues (+126); o/u 6.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, March 25, 2024

Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

TV: NHL Network

Golden Knights vs. Blues: Public Bettors Backing Underdog

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Blues moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Hill will not play Monday vs. Blues

Adin Hill (undisclosed) will not play Monday in St. Louis, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Hill isn’t traveling with the team but it sounds like there’s a chance he could join them during the upcoming four-game stretch. If not, his next chance to play would be April 2 against the Canucks back in Vegas. The 27-year-old was injured Saturday against Columbus but still earned a win by stopping 12 of 13 shots. Logan Thompson will start Monday against the Blues with Jiri Patera backing up.

Binnington Hangs on for win No. 25

Jordan Binnington made 30 saves in Saturday’s 5-4 overtime win over the Wild. He was the busier of the two netminders, facing 34 shots to Marc-Andre Fleury’s 27, but after allowing three goals in a wobbly second period, Binnington rallied over the final 20-plus minutes. The 30-year-old goalie has given up four tallies in three of his last five starts, but he’s still gone 5-3-0 with a 2.46 GAA and .926 save percentage in March. Saturday’s win was the 25th of the season for Binnington, the third time in his career he’s reached that mark.

Golden Knights vs. Blues Betting Trends:

Vegas is 5-2 SU in their last 7 games

St. Louis is 6-1 SU in their last 7 games

St. Louis is 5-1 SU in their last 6 games at home

Vegas is 2-5 SU in their last 7 games on the road

Golden Knights vs. Blues Betting Prediction

Take the over. The over is 14-6 in the Golden Knights’ last 20 games against the Blues, is 8-3 in their last 11 games on the road and has cashed in nine out of Vegas’ last 12 trips to St. Louis. On the over side, the over is 14-6 in the Blues’ last 20 games against the Golden Knights, which includes a mark of 5-2 in their last seven games versus Vegas.

Golden Knights vs. Blues Prediction: OVER 6.5