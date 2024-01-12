Close Menu
    Flyers vs. Wild NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Flyers vs. Wild
    Apr 6, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46) looks on before a face-off against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    Friday night’s Flyers vs. Wild matchup lists Minnesota as a moneyline home favorite and the total at 6.5. Is the over/under too high for this 8:00 p.m. ET matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    055 Philadelphia Flyers (+100) at 056 Minnesota Wild (-120); o/u 6.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, January 12, 2024

    Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, MN

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Flyers vs. Wild: Public Bettors Split on which Side to Back

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 51% of bets are on the Wild moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Ersson Helps Flyers Rally vs. Canadiens

    Samuel Ersson turned aside 17 shots in regulation and overtime and all three shootout attempts he faced in Wednesday’s 3-2 win over the Canadiens. Montreal jumped out to a 2-0 lead on the team’s only two shots of the first period. with both pucks getting redirected on their way to the net — one coming on a tip-in by Sean Monahan and the other taking a bad bounce off Morgan Frost. Ersson shook off the bumpy beginning to the night and shut the door the rest of the way. The 24-year-old netminder continues to impress, going 5-2-1 in his last eight outings with a 2.02 GAA and .926 save percentage. He’s putting significant pressure on Carter Hart for the top job in the Philadelphia crease.

    Wallstedt Hammered by Stars

    Jesper Wallstedt made 27 saves in Wednesday’s 7-2 loss to Dallas. Promoted from AHL Iowa earlier in the week, Wallstedt made his NHL debut and held his own for a couple periods before the Stars blew the doors off in the third. The 21-year-old is still viewed as the goalie of the future for the Wild after being selected 20th overall in the 2021 Draft, but he may not be quite ready for the top level. Marc-Andre Fleury should continue to see the bulk of the work in net while Filip Gustavsson (lower body) is sidelined.

    The Flyers are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games

    Minnesota are 1-6 SU in their last 7 games

    Philadelphia are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games on the road

    The Wild are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games at home

    Flyers vs. Wild Betting Prediction

    Take the under. The total has fallen under in six out of the Flyers’ last eight games, is 5-1 in their last six road games against the Wild and is 8-3 in their last 11 games played in January. On the other side, the under is 10-2 in the Wild’s last 12 home games, is 5-2 in their last seven games played in January and is 7-3 in their last 10 games when listed as a favorite.

    Flyers vs. Wild Prediction: UNDER 6.5

