Flyers vs. Red Wings NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the number sitting at 6.5, is the under the best play on the board for Thursday night’s Flyers vs. Red Wings matchup? The puck will drop at 7:00 p.m. ET from Detroit.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

007 Philadelphia Flyers (+104) at 008 Detroit Red Wings (-125); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, January 25, 2024

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Flyers vs. Red Wings: Public Bettors Love Detroit as Home Favorite

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Red Wings moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Ersson Shocked by Lightning

Samuel Ersson stopped 15 of 19 shots in Tuesday’s 6-3 loss to the Lightning. Tampa Bay’s final two tallies were scored into an empty net. While Ersson’s save percentage on the night was poor, two of the pucks that beat him came while the Flyers were shorthanded, and a third found the back of the net a split second after another Bolts power play had just ended. With Carter Hart (personal) away from the team indefinitely, Ersson is locked into the top job in the crease for Philadelphia, a spot the 24-year-old has earned by posting a 2.25 GAA and .916 save percentage over 15 appearances since the beginning of December.

Lyon in Goal on Thursday vs. Flyers

Alex Lyon will get the starting nod at home versus the Flyers on Thursday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports. Lyon will be looking to bounce back from a disastrous outing against Dallas on Tuesday. He was pulled after giving up five goals on 32 shots. Despite the poor performance, the Minnesota native will make his 12th appearance in the club’s last 13 contest. He posted a 7-3-1 record and 2.97 GAA in his last 11 outings.

Flyers vs. Red Wings Betting Trends: Detroit Hot of Late

Philadelphia are 19-8 SU in their last 27 games against Detroit

Philadelphia are 8-24-1 SU in their last 33 games when playing on the road against Detroit

Detroit are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games this season

Flyers vs. Red Wings Betting Prediction

Take the under. The under is 4-1 in the Flyers’ last five games against the Red Wings and is 4-1 in the Flyers’ last five games on a Thursday when playing on the road. On the other side, the under is 6-2 in the Red Wings’ last eight games, is 8-3 in their last 11 games against an Eastern Conference foe and is 6-1 in their last seven games against an opponent from the Metropolitan Division.

Flyers vs. Red Wings Prediction: UNDER 6.5