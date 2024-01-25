Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NHL Articles

    Flyers vs. Red Wings NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Flyers vs. Red Wings
    DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 30: Alex Lyon #34 of the Detroit Red Wings plays against the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena on November 30, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    With the number sitting at 6.5, is the under the best play on the board for Thursday night’s Flyers vs. Red Wings matchup? The puck will drop at 7:00 p.m. ET from Detroit.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    007 Philadelphia Flyers (+104) at 008 Detroit Red Wings (-125); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, January 25, 2024

    Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Flyers vs. Red Wings: Public Bettors Love Detroit as Home Favorite

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Red Wings moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Ersson Shocked by Lightning

    Samuel Ersson stopped 15 of 19 shots in Tuesday’s 6-3 loss to the Lightning. Tampa Bay’s final two tallies were scored into an empty net. While Ersson’s save percentage on the night was poor, two of the pucks that beat him came while the Flyers were shorthanded, and a third found the back of the net a split second after another Bolts power play had just ended. With Carter Hart (personal) away from the team indefinitely, Ersson is locked into the top job in the crease for Philadelphia, a spot the 24-year-old has earned by posting a 2.25 GAA and .916 save percentage over 15 appearances since the beginning of December.

    Lyon in Goal on Thursday vs. Flyers

    Alex Lyon will get the starting nod at home versus the Flyers on Thursday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports. Lyon will be looking to bounce back from a disastrous outing against Dallas on Tuesday. He was pulled after giving up five goals on 32 shots. Despite the poor performance, the Minnesota native will make his 12th appearance in the club’s last 13 contest. He posted a 7-3-1 record and 2.97 GAA in his last 11 outings.

    Philadelphia are 19-8 SU in their last 27 games against Detroit

    Philadelphia are 8-24-1 SU in their last 33 games when playing on the road against Detroit

    Detroit are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games this season

    Flyers vs. Red Wings Betting Prediction

    Take the under. The under is 4-1 in the Flyers’ last five games against the Red Wings and is 4-1 in the Flyers’ last five games on a Thursday when playing on the road. On the other side, the under is 6-2 in the Red Wings’ last eight games, is 8-3 in their last 11 games against an Eastern Conference foe and is 6-1 in their last seven games against an opponent from the Metropolitan Division.

    Flyers vs. Red Wings Prediction: UNDER 6.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com