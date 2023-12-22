Close Menu
    Flyers vs. Red Wings NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Updated:
    Flyers vs. Red Wings

    Will the underdog pull off the upset in Friday night’s Flyers vs. Red Wings matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    073 Philadelphia Flyers (+115) at 074 Detroit Red Wings (-138); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, December 22, 2023

    Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Flyers vs. Red Wings Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Red Wings moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Philadelphia Flyers DFS SPIN

    Owen Tippett scored a goal while leading the Flyers with six shots in Tuesday’s 3-2 overtime win over the Devils. Tippett made a nice defensive play to force an offensive-zone turnover before beating Vitek Vanecek with a wrister to give the Flyers a 3-2 victory in overtime. It’s Tippett’s third goal and fourth point in his last five games. Overall, the 24-year-old winger has 11 goals and 19 points through 31 games this season.

    Detroit Red Wings DFS SPIN

    James Reimer made 36 saves in Wednesday’s 5-2 loss to Winnipeg. The Red Wings defense was simply overwhelmed, and Reimer had little chance on any of the pucks that beat him. With Ville Husso (lower body) on IR and Alex Lyon (upper body) also unavailable, the Detroit crease belongs to Reimer at the moment, but he’s given up 12 goals on 89 shots while taking the loss in three straight appearances.

    Philadelphia is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games on the road

    Philadelphia is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Detroit’s last 5 games when playing Philadelphia

    The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Detroit’s last 10 games when playing at home against Philadelphia

    Flyers vs. Red Wings Betting Prediction

    Take Philadelphia. The Flyers are 19-7 in their last 26 games against the Red Wings, which includes a 12-4 record in their last 16 games versus Detroit and a 7-3 mark in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. The Flyers are also 9-3 in their last 12 games on the road and are a perfect 5-0 in their last five conference games.

    Flyers vs. Red Wings NHL Prediction: PHILADELPHIA FLYERS +115

