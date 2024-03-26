Flyers vs. Rangers NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The under in previous Flyers vs. Rangers matchups has been profitable but with the number sitting at only 5.5 goals in Tuesday night’s installment, is the under still a wise play? The puck will drop at 7:00 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden tonight.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

031 Philadelphia Flyers (+158) at 032 New York Rangers (-192); o/u 5.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Flyers vs. Rangers: Public Bettors Backing Underdog

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 81% of bets are on the Rangers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Sandstrom Falls to Panthers

Felix Sandstrom allowed three goals on 14 shots in Sunday’s 4-1 loss to Florida. It was a tough outing for Sandstrom despite facing only 15 shots, as he allowed a goal in each period en route to the loss. The 27-year-old Sandstrom has struggled since he was recalled in early March to back up Samuel Ersson — he falls to 1-2-0 with an ugly .823 save percentage and 3.87 GAA. The Flyers will look to bounce back Tuesday in a road matchup with the Rangers.

Panarin Pots Pair in Win over Panthers

Artemi Panarin found the back of the net twice in Saturday’s 4-3 shootout win over the Panthers. With the Rangers down in the second and third period, Panarin rallied his team back by scoring the game-tying goals both times. His second goal put the team into an extra frame, and Panarin also had the deciding goal in the shootout to give the Rangers the win. He has racked up five tallies in his past two outings and has 11 points (seven goals, four assists) over his last five contests. The Rangers host the Flyers on Tuesday.

Flyers vs. Rangers Betting Trends:

Philadelphia is 2-9 SU in their last 11 games against NY Rangers

NY Rangers is 15-5 SU in their last 20 games

Philadelphia is 1-5 SU in their last 6 games on the road

NY Rangers is 10-2 SU in their last 12 games at home

Flyers vs. Rangers Betting Prediction

Take the under, which is 10-2 in the previous 12 meetings between these two teams, including 9-1 the last 10 times the Flyers and Rangers squared off. The under is also 4-1 in the Flyers’ last five trips to Madison Square Garden and is 10-3 in their last 13 road games when playing on a Tuesday. On the other side, the under is 8-3 in the Rangers’ last 11 games when facing an opponent from the Metropolitan Division.

Flyers vs. Rangers Prediction: UNDER 5.5