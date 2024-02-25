Close Menu
    Flyers vs. Penguins NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Flyers vs. Penguins

    Is Pittsburgh overvalued as a large moneyline favorite on Sunday when it hosts Philadelphia? Or will the home side cash in today’s Flyers vs. Penguins matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    057 Philadelphia Flyers (+146) at 058 Pittsburgh Penguins (-176); o/u 6.5

    3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 25, 2024

    PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

    TV: TNT

    Flyers vs. Penguins: Public Bettors Love Pittsburgh

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Penguins moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Konecny did not play Saturday vs. Rangers

    Travis Konecny (upper body) did not play Saturday against the Rangers after he was hurt at Friday’s practice. Konecny’s injury is considered minor, so his status for Sunday’s tilt in Pittsburgh is still to be determined. He has 27 goals and 54 points in 57 contests this season. Konecny will be replaced in the lineup by Tyson Foerster, who returns to action after missing four games with a lower-body injury.

    Jarry Stops 30 in Win vs. Canadiens

    Tristan Jarry turned aside 30 of 31 shots in a 4-1 victory over the Canadiens on Thursday. After giving up a goal to Mike Matheson in the first period, Jarry proceeded to blank the Canadiens over the final two frames while the Penguins scored four unanswered goals to give him the win. The victory ended a three-game losing skid for Jarry, as he improves to 14-17-4 with a .914 save percentage and 2.50 GAA this season. The Penguins are back in action Sunday at home versus Philadelphia.

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against Philadelphia

    The total has gone UNDER in 17 of Philadelphia’s last 24 games against an opponent in the Metropolitan Division

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 15 of Philadelphia’s last 21 games played on a Sunday

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Pittsburgh’s last 12 games when playing as the favorite

    Flyers vs. Penguins Betting Prediction

    Take Pittsburgh. The Flyers are just 3-8 in their last 11 games against the Penguins, are 3-8 in their last 11 road games when playing on the road versus Pittsburgh and are 2-10 in their last 12 games against a conference foe. On the other side, the Penguins are 5-1 in their last six games when playing on a Sunday and are 8-1 in their last nine games played at home on a Sunday.

    Flyers vs. Penguins Prediction: PITTSBURGH PENGUINS -176

