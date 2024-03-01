Flyers vs. Capitals NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Even though the number opened at 6 and dropped to 5.5, is the over still a sound play in Friday night’s Flyers vs. Capitals matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

055 Philadelphia Flyers (-110) at 056 Washington Capitals (-110); o/u 5.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, March 1, 2024

Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

TV: NHL Network

Flyers vs. Capitals: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Capitals

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 51% of bets are on the Capitals moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Konecny Not at Practice for Flyers

Travis Konecny (upper body) is not practicing Thursday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Konecny has missed the last three games and coach John Tortorella said Tuesday that there is no timetable for his return. Konecny has 27 goals and 54 points in 57 games this season. Tyson Foerster has taken over Konecny’s spot on the top line alongside Scott Laughton and Owen Tippett. Consider Konecny doubtful for Friday’s game in Washington.

Lindgren Wiped out by Wings

Charlie Lindgren turned aside 23 shots in Tuesday’s 8-3 loss to Detroit. The Red Wings scored at least two goals in each period as the Capitals’ defense hung Lindgren out to dry, but it was J.T. Compher’s shorthanded tally with just 13 seconds left in the second period that crushed Washington’s hopes of a comeback. It’s the third time in his last nine outings Lindgren has coughed up five or more goals, a stretch in which he’s gone 3-4-2 with a 4.11 GAA and .869 save percentage. Tuesday’s rout wasn’t his fault, but it wouldn’t be a shock if Darcy Kuemper worked his way back into a timeshare in the crease.

Flyers vs. Capitals Betting Trends:

Philadelphia are 3-11 SU in their last 14 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

Washington are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

Philadelphia are 0-5 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the Metropolitan Division

Washington are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games played in March

Flyers vs. Capitals Betting Prediction

Take the over. The over is 5-2 in the Flyers’ last seven games overall, is 4-1 I their last five games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference and is 4-1 in their last five games when playing as an underdog. On the other side, the over is 10-4 in the Capitals’ last 14 games overall, is 5-1 in their last six games at home and is 5-1 in their last six games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference.

Flyers vs. Capitals Prediction: OVER 5.5