Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NHL Articles

    Flyers vs. Capitals NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Flyers vs. Capitals

    Even though the number opened at 6 and dropped to 5.5, is the over still a sound play in Friday night’s Flyers vs. Capitals matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    055 Philadelphia Flyers (-110) at 056 Washington Capitals (-110); o/u 5.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, March 1, 2024

    Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

    TV: NHL Network

    Flyers vs. Capitals: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Capitals

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 51% of bets are on the Capitals moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Konecny Not at Practice for Flyers

    Travis Konecny (upper body) is not practicing Thursday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Konecny has missed the last three games and coach John Tortorella said Tuesday that there is no timetable for his return. Konecny has 27 goals and 54 points in 57 games this season. Tyson Foerster has taken over Konecny’s spot on the top line alongside Scott Laughton and Owen Tippett. Consider Konecny doubtful for Friday’s game in Washington.

    Lindgren Wiped out by Wings

    Charlie Lindgren turned aside 23 shots in Tuesday’s 8-3 loss to Detroit. The Red Wings scored at least two goals in each period as the Capitals’ defense hung Lindgren out to dry, but it was J.T. Compher’s shorthanded tally with just 13 seconds left in the second period that crushed Washington’s hopes of a comeback. It’s the third time in his last nine outings Lindgren has coughed up five or more goals, a stretch in which he’s gone 3-4-2 with a 4.11 GAA and .869 save percentage. Tuesday’s rout wasn’t his fault, but it wouldn’t be a shock if Darcy Kuemper worked his way back into a timeshare in the crease.

    Philadelphia are 3-11 SU in their last 14 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

    Washington are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

    Philadelphia are 0-5 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the Metropolitan Division

    Washington are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games played in March

    Flyers vs. Capitals Betting Prediction

    Take the over. The over is 5-2 in the Flyers’ last seven games overall, is 4-1 I their last five games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference and is 4-1 in their last five games when playing as an underdog. On the other side, the over is 10-4 in the Capitals’ last 14 games overall, is 5-1 in their last six games at home and is 5-1 in their last six games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference.

    Flyers vs. Capitals Prediction: OVER 5.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com