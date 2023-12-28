Close Menu
    Flyers vs. Canucks NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Flyers vs. Canucks

    Will the under cash in Thursday night’s Flyers vs. Canucks matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET? Or is there a better bet on the board when Vancouver hosts Philadelphia tonight?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    061 Philadelphia Flyers (+138) at 062 Vancouver Canucks (-166); o/u 6.5

    10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 28, 2023

    Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Flyers vs. Canucks Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 73% of bets are on the Canucks moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Philadelphia Flyers DFS SPIN

    Carter Hart stopped 31 shots in regulation and overtime as well as one of three shootout attempts in Friday’s 7-6 loss to the Red Wings. While Detroit scored five times on 13 shots in the first period, Hart was able to regain his focus and give the Flyers a chance to not only mount a comeback but take the lead with about five minutes left in the third.

    However, Dylan Larkin scored from a bad angle when the netminder left a gap at the post to send the game into OT. Hart was beaten by Lucas Raymond and Patrick Kane in the shootout to take the loss. The Philadelphia netminder had been in and out of the lineup due to an illness, so he may not have been completely recovered. He still hasn’t taken a regulation loss in nearly a month, going 3-0-2 over his last five starts with a 2.73 GAA and .917 save percentage.

    Vancouver Canucks DFS SPIN

    Elias Pettersson registered two assists, seven shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Saturday’s 7-4 win over the Sharks.

    Pettersson has generated four goals and nine helpers through 11 games in December, including five multi-point efforts. The 25-year-old helped out on both of Andrei Kuzmenko’s first-period markers in Saturday’s victory. Pettersson has 13 goals, 30 assists, 94 shots on net, 41 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 35 contests this season as the Canucks’ top-line center.

    Philadelphia is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Philadelphia’s last 10 games when playing Vancouver

    Vancouver is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games at home

    Vancouver is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

    Flyers vs. Canucks Betting Prediction

    Take the under, which has cashed in eight out of Philadelphia’s last 10 games against Vancouver. The total has also fallen under in 10 out of the Flyers’ last 14 road games, cashing in four out of their last five road games against the Canucks as well. Finally, the under is 15-5 in the Canucks’ last 10 games when playing at home on a Thursday, which includes a 6-1 mark in their last seven home, Thursday contests.

    Flyers vs. Canucks NHL Prediction: UNDER 6.5

