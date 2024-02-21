Flyers vs. Blackhawks NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

A pair of struggling teams will square off in Chicago on Wednesday night when the Blackhawks host the Flyers at 7:30 p.m. ET. With Chicago listed as a large home underdog and the total sitting at 5.5, what’s the best bet for tonight’s’ Flyers vs. Blackhawks matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

071 Philadelphia Flyers (-194) at 072 Chicago Blackhawks (+160); o/u 5.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 21, 2024

United Center, Chicago, IL

TV: TNT

Flyers vs. Blackhawks: Public Bettors Favoring Buffalo

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Flyers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Tippett Scores Twice in Loss to Devils

Owen Tippett scored a pair of goals in Saturday’s 6-3 Stadium Series loss to New Jersey. Tippett got Philadelphia on the board in the second period, beating Nico Daws with a wrister for his 20th goal of the year, before adding a second tally on the power play later in the same frame. The 25-year-old Tippett came into Saturday with just one goal in five outings since returning from a four-game stint on IR with a lower-body injury. He’s up to 35 points (21 goals, 14 assists) through 52 games this season.

Bedard Stands out in Loss to Hurricanes

Connor Bedard scored a power-play goal and added two assists in Monday’s 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes. One of Bedard’s helpers also came on the power play, and he had a second goal overturned when the play was reviewed for being offside. The 18-year-old phenom has picked up right where he left off prior to his broken jaw, amassing six points over three games since his return. He’s up to 17 goals, 22 assists, 10 power-play points, 128 shots on net and a minus-24 rating through 42 appearances.

Flyers vs. Blackhawks Betting Trends:

Flyers are 29-12 SU in their last 41 games against Chicago

Blackhawks are 4-18 SU in their last 22 games

Flyers are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

Blackhawks are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games at home

Flyers vs. Blackhawks Betting Prediction

Take the under. The total has gone under in eight out of the Flyers’ last 11 games against the Blackhawks, is 4-1 in their last five games when playing on the road against Chicago and is 8-3 in their last 11 road games when playing on a Wednesday. On the other side, the under is 14-6 in the Blackhawks’ last 20 games overall.

Flyers vs. Blackhawks Prediction: UNDER 5.5