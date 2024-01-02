Flames vs. Wild NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Tuesday night’s Flames vs. Wild matchup from Xcel Energy Center in Minnesota is essentially a pick’em at 8:00 p.m. ET. Will Calgary back bettors with a road win tonight in Minnesota or are the Wild the better option as the home team?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

049 Calgary Flames (-110) at 050 Minnesota Wild (-110); o/u 5.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, MN

TV: N/A

Flames vs. Wild Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Flames moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Calgary Flames DFS SPIN

Nazem Kadri scored a goal on three shots in Sunday’s 4-3 win over the Flyers. Kadri has goals in back-to-back games, and he’s scored five of his 10 markers in December. The center’s goal put the Flames up 3-1 before a chaotic finish that saw them just barely hold off the Flyers in the end. Kadri is up to 26 points, 118 shots on net, 24 hits, 19 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 36 outings overall, providing solid offense from a second-line role.

Minnesota Wild DFS SPIN

Kirill Kaprizov (upper body) is expected to miss one-to-two weeks, per Michael Russo of The Athletic. Kaprizov, who was hurt in Saturday’s 4-2 loss to Winnipeg, could be out until mid-January if he doesn’t have a quick recovery. He has racked up 13 goals, 34 points and 110 shots on net in 34 contests this campaign. In Kaprizov’s absence Sunday versus the Jets, Marcus Johansson played on the top line and recent call-up Nicolas Petan occupied a middle-six role.

Flames vs. Wild NHL Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Calgary’s last 11 games when playing on the road against Minnesota

Calgary is 9-2 ATS in its last 11 games when playing on the road against Minnesota

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Minnesota’s last 11 games when playing at home against Calgary

Minnesota is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games at home

Flames vs. Wild Betting Prediction

Take Minnesota. Losing Kirill “The Thrill” is a devastating blow, but the Wild are still 7-3 over their last 10 games. They’ve also won seven out of their last eight home games and are 5-2 in their last seven games when facing an opponent from the Pacific Division.

On the other side, the Flames are just 1-4 in their last five games when taking on a foe from the Central Division. They’re also 1-7 in their last eight conference games and have dropped five of their last six road games as well.

Flames vs. Wild NHL Prediction: MINNESOTA WILD -110