Flames vs. Red Wings NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Flames are listed as road favorites on Sunday against the host Red Wings, who are off to a 4-1 start. Is it smart to back the home dog in this spot today? Check out betting odds, trends and our prediction for Flames vs. Red Wings at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

059 Calgary Flames (-134) at 060 Detroit Red Wings (+112); o/u 6.5

5:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 22, 2023

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Flames vs. Red Wings Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Red Wings moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Calgary Flames DFS SPIN

Rasmus Andersson was suspended four games Saturday for charging Columbus’ Patrik Laine (upper body) in Friday’s contest. Andersson’s late and high hit will earn him a significant break from the Flames’ lineup. The 26-year-old defenseman will be eligible to return Wednesday, Nov. 1 versus the Stars. Jordan Oesterle will likely enter the lineup in place of Andersson, while MacKenzie Weegar figures to pick up additional power-play time.

Detroit Red Wings DFS SPIN

Mortiz Seider notched two power-play assists in Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Senators. Veteran free-agent signing Shayne Gostisbehere has been the biggest contributor off the blue line for the Red Wings in the early going, but Seider’s been no slouch either, racking up a goal and five points in five games with three of the helpers coming on the power play. After seeing his scoring take a small step back as a sophomore in 2022-23, the 22-year-old looks poised to top the seven goals and 50 points he delivered in his Calder Trophy-winning rookie campaign.

Flames vs. Red Wings NHL Betting Trends

The Flames are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games when playing Detroit

Calgary is 6-2 SU in its last 8 games when playing Detroit

Detroit is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games

The Red Wings are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games

Flames vs. Red Wings NHL Betting Prediction

Take Calgary. The Flames have won nine out of their last 12 games against the Red Wings and have typically been a solid play in October, where they’ve won 13 out of their last 18 games played in the month. As for the Red Wings, they’ve dropped five out of their last six games against Western Conference opponents.

Flames vs. Red Wings NHL Prediction: CALGARY FLAMES -134