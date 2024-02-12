Flames vs. Rangers NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the home team listed as moneyline favorites and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the smart bet in Monday night’s Flames vs. Rangers matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

001 Calgary Flames (+130) at 002 New York Rangers (-156); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, February 12, 2024

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Flames vs. Rangers: Bettors Love New York on Monday Night

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Rangers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Markstrom Scores Fourth Straight Win

Jacob Markstrom made 35 saves and picked up an assist in a 5-2 win over the Islanders on Saturday. The Isles didn’t get on the scoreboard until early in the third period when Brock Nelson wired a wrist shot that beat a badly screened Markstrom. New York got a second goal at 17:28 after a scramble in front with the extra attacker on the ice. Markstrom has won four straight games and is 9-3-0 in his last 12 starts. The Flames go as he goes, and he’s worked himself into a great rhythm.

Shesterkin Solid in Overtime Win

Igor Shesterkin kicked out 28 of 31 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks on Friday. After not starting a game since Jan. 26, Shesterkin got the nod on Friday night and was able to hold on to the win even after the Blackhawks made a frantic comeback in the third period. Shesterkin allowed a goal early in the game on a wrister from far out by Alex Vlasic on only the Blackhawks’ second shot of the game.

The 28-year old netminder turned away the next 24 shots until Nick Foligno made it close on the second goal and then Jason Dickinson tied it up with only 1:02 left to eventually put it into overtime. The Blackhawks were unable to produce a shot in the extra period, Mika Zibanejad scored to get the win for the Rangers and Shesterkin finished with a .903 save percentage. New York will play host to the Flames on Monday.

Flames vs. Rangers Betting Trends:

Flames are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games

Rangers are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games

Flames are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games against NY Rangers

Rangers are 16-6 SU in their last 22 games at home

Flames vs. Rangers Betting Prediction

Take the over. The total has gone over in four out of Calgary’s last five games when playing on the road against New York. The over is also 5-1 in the Flames’ last six games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference, is 4-1 in their last five games against an opponent in the Metropolitan Division and is 20-7 in their last 27 games played in the month of February. Finally, the over has hit in eight of Calgary’s last 11 road games played on a Monday.

Flames vs. Rangers Prediction: OVER 6.5