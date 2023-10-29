Flames vs. Oilers NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

With the home team listed as a moneyline favorite and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the smart bet in Sunday night’s Flames vs. Oilers matchup? The puck will drop at 7:00 p.m. ET from Edmonton, AB.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

007 Calgary Flames (+132) at 008 Edmonton Oilers (-160); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 29, 2023

Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, AB

TV: TBS

Flames vs. Oilers Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Oilers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Calgary Flames DFS SPIN

Jacob Markstrom stopped 32 of 34 shots in Thursday’s 3-0 loss to the Blues. The third goal was an empty-netter. Markstrom put together a solid start, but the Flames struggled in front of him. The first goal allowed was a Kasperi Kapanen shorthanded tally, and Nick Leddy’s goal banked in off a Calgary defenseman. Markstrom has allowed two or fewer goals in three of his six outings this season, but he’s gone 0-2-1 in those games. Overall, he’s at 1-4-1 with 16 goals allowed on 170 shots, good for a .906 save percentage. The Flames’ next game is the Heritage Classic versus the struggling Oilers on Sunday.

Edmonton Oilers DFS SPIN

Connor McDavid (upper body) participated in a full practice at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton on Saturday, but head coach Jay Woodcroft wouldn’t commit to the 26-year-old being in the lineup for Sunday’s Heritage Classic versus the Flames, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

McDavid looked good and participated in all drills during the practice, which suggests he may be on the probable side of day-to-day. Still, Woodcroft said a final decision will be made based on how McDavid feels Sunday, which makes this essentially a game-time decision. With four games on Sunday’s schedule, fantasy managers in daily formats should have plenty of room to have him active.

Flames vs. Oilers NHL Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Calgary’s last 6 games

Calgary is 1-5 SU in its last 6 games on the road

Edmonton is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games when playing Calgary

The Oilers are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games when playing Calgary

Flames vs. Oilers NHL Betting Prediction

Take Calgary. The Oilers have dropped nine out of their last 11 games dating back to last season and just 3-11 in their last 14 games when playing at home on a Sunday. The Oilers have also dropped five out of their last six games at home dating back to last season.

Flames vs. Oilers NHL Prediction: CALGARY FLAMES +132