    NHL Articles

    Flames vs. Lightning NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Flames vs. Lightning

    Will the underdog pull off the upset in Thursday night’s Flames vs. Lightning matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET? Or is Tampa Bay the better bet as a home favorite tonight?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    055 Calgary Flames (+128) at 056 Tampa Bay Lightning (-154); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 7, 2024

    Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Flames vs. Lightning: Public Bettors Love Tampa Bay

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Lightning moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Kadri Helps Out on Both Goals in Loss

    Nazem Kadri recorded two assists, one on the power play, and five shots on goal in Monday’s 4-2 loss to the Kraken. Kadri assisted on both of Andrei Kuzmenko’s tallies. This was Kadri’s third multi-point effort in his last six games, a span in which he has five goals and four assists. The center is up to 22 goals, 32 assists, 196 shots on net, 51 hits and a plus-4 rating over 61 appearances. He’s been a leader on offense for a franchise trying to reinvent itself on the fly.

    Vasilevskiy Earns Second win in last Seven Games

    Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves in a 4-3 shootout win over Montreal on Saturday. He found himself down 2-0 by the 14:34 mark of the first period. Vasilevskiy buckled down until early in the third when Josh Anderson redirected a shot past him to put Montreal up 3-2. The Lightning netminder also allowed only one goal in a six-round shootout to seal the win. Vasilevskiy has gone 2-4-1 with 26 goals allowed in his past seven starts. Prior to that, he was 6-1-0 with only 18 goals allowed. The talented netminder has been enigmatic this season following his return from back surgery.

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 8 of Calgary’s last 11 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Calgary’s last 5 games against Tampa Bay

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 8 of Tampa Bay’s last 11 games at home

    The total has gone OVER in 16 of Tampa Bay’s last 22 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division

    Flames vs. Lightning Betting Prediction

    Take Calgary. The Flames are 5-1 in their last six games overall, are 8-3 in their last 11 road games and have won five out of their last seven games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference. On the other side, the Lightning are just 1-4 in their last five home games, while Calgary is 6-1 in its last seven road games when playing on a Thursday.

    Flames vs. Lightning Prediction: CALGARY FLAMES +128

