Flames vs. Golden Knights NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Even though the number currently sits at 6.5 goals, is the over still a safe bet in Tuesday night’s Flames vs. Golden Knights matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

013 Calgary Flames (+158) at 014 Vegas Golden Knights (-192); o/u 6.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 12, 2023

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Flames vs. Golden Knights Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 80% of bets are on the Golden Knights moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Calgary Flames DFS SPIN

Rasmus Andersson provided an assist, fired four shots on goal and blocked five shots in Monday’s 6-5 loss to the Avalanche. Andersson extended his point streak to five games with a helper on Yegor Sharangovich’s second-period tally. During the streak, Andersson has a goal and four assists. The 27-year-old blueliner is up to 16 points, 55 shots on net, 57 blocks, 23 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 24 outings. He’s not letting a lack of power-play time slow down his offense — fantasy managers should check if a rival dropped him when he was removed from the power play.

Vegas Golden Knights DFS SPIN

Jack Eichel notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday’s 5-4 shootout win over the Sharks. Eichel extended his point streak to seven games (four goals, eight helpers) with his 20th assist of the season. The 27-year-old set up a Brayden McNabb blast early in the third period. Eichel also had one of Vegas’ two shootout tallies. He’s at 32 points, 122 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 29 appearances in a top-line role.

Flames vs. Golden Knights NHL Betting Trends

Calgary is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Vegas

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Calgary’s last 6 games

Vegas is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games when playing at home against Calgary

Vegas is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games

Flames vs. Golden Knights Betting Prediction

Take the over, which is 10-4 in the Flames’ last 14 games when facing a Western Conference opponent, which includes a 4-1 mark in their last five conference tilts. The over is also 5-1 in the Flames’ last six games against a Pacific Division foe, as well.

Flames vs. Golden Knights NHL Prediction: OVER 6.5