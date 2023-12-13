Ducks vs. Islanders NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Given the series history between the two teams, is the over the smart bet in Wednesday night’s Ducks vs. Islanders matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

023 Anaheim Ducks (+184) at 024 New York Islanders (-225); o/u 6.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 12, 2023

UBS Arena, Elmont, NY

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Ducks vs. Islanders Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Islanders moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Anaheim Ducks DFS SPIN

John Gibson gave up three goals on 30 shots in Sunday’s 4-2 loss to the Jets. The fourth goal was an empty-netter. Gibson had a 2-0 lead to protect early in the third period, but it was gone after Morgan Barron’s goal at 5:55 of the frame.

Gabriel Vilardi completed the Jets’ come-from-behind effort with 1:42 left in regulation. Gibson’s strong October is a distant memory now — he’s lost eight of his last nine decisions while giving up at least three goals in seven of his last 10 appearances. Overall, Gibson’s 5-12-0 with a 2.83 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 19 games. Those ratios are improvements on his work in recent years, but he’s trending in the wrong direction. The Ducks set out on a road trip next, which begins Wednesday when they visit the Islanders.

New York Islanders DFS SPIN

Kyle Palmieri tallied a goal and an assist in Monday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs. Palmieri set up Brock Nelson’s marker in the first period before extending New York’s lead to 3-1 early in the second, ripping a wrister from between the circles past Ilya Samsonov. The 32-year-old Palmieri’s been on a nice run, posting five points (three goals, two assists) in his last six games. Overall, he’s up to eight goals and 17 points on the season.

Ducks vs. Islanders NHL Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 10 of NY Islanders’ last 13 games.

Anaheim are 1-11 SU in their last 12 games.

Ducks vs. Islanders Betting Prediction

Take the over, which is 4-1 in the last five meetings between these two teams overall and in five out of Anaheim’s last seven visits to New York. The over is also 10-3 in the Islanders’ last 13 games overall, which includes a mark of 6-1 in the New York’s last seven contests overall. Finally, the over is 4-1 in the Islanders’ last five games when facing an opponent from the Western Conference.

Ducks vs. Islanders NHL Prediction: OVER 6.5