    NHL Articles

    Ducks vs. Canucks NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Ducks vs. Canucks

    With Vancouver listed as a massive moneyline favorite in Sunday’s Ducks vs. Canucks matchup, what’s the best bet when it comes to the total for today’s 3:30 p.m. ET contest?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    033 Anaheim Ducks (+385) at 034 Vancouver Canucks (-520); o/u 6.5

    3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 31, 2024

    Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

    TV: TNT

    Ducks vs. Canucks: Public Bettors Hammering Vancouver

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 81% of bets are on the Canucks moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Gibson Sunk by Oilers

    John Gibson made 31 saves in Saturday’s 6-1 loss to Edmonton. The Ducks were never in the game, falling behind less than four minutes in and facing a 3-0 deficit heading into the first intermission. Gibson went 0-6-0 through six starts in March with a brutal 5.54 GAA and .844 save percentage, and the 30-year-old netminder figures to work in a timeshare with Lukas Dostal down the stretch for an Anaheim team headed back to the draft lottery.

    Miller nets lone goal in loss to Stars

    J.T. Miller scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday’s 3-1 loss to the Stars. Miller has continued to rack up points with five goals and five helpers over 10 contests in March, but he’s gone scoreless in three outings this month. The 31-year-old is up to 35 tallies, 92 points, 171 shots on net, 203 hits, 57 blocked shots, 49 PIM and a plus-29 rating through 73 contests overall.

    Anaheim is 1-11 SU in their last 12 games

    Vancouver is 6-0 SU in their last 6 games against Anaheim

    Anaheim is 8-22 SU in their last 30 games on the road

    Vancouver is 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division

    Ducks vs. Canucks Betting Prediction

    Take the under. The total has gone under in nine out of the Canucks’ last 11 games overall, is 5-1 in their last six home games and is 4-1 in their last five contests versus Pacific Division opponents. On the other side, the under is 14-6 in the Ducks’ last 20 games against Vancouver.

    Ducks vs. Canucks Prediction: UNDER 6.5

