    Devils vs. Senators NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Devils vs. Senators

    The Devils vs. Senators matchup on Friday night will take place at 7:00 p.m. ET from Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON. Will the Devils cash tickets for bettors as a road favorite?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    073 New Jersey Devils (-118) at 074 Ottawa Senators (-102); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, December 29, 2023

    Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, ON

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Devils vs. Senators Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Senators moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    New Jersey Devils DFS SPIN

    Vitek Vanecek allowed three goals on 29 shots in Wednesday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

    Vanecek improved to 13-6-1 with the win, as New Jersey erased a trio of one-goal deficits to repeatedly bail Vanecek out. This result continued a common theme, as Vanecek has frequently won despite posting unimpressive numbers — his 3.26 GAA and .885 save percentage this season are both far worse than his career 2.68 and .906 marks.

    Ottawa Senators DFS SPIN

    Vladimir Tarasenko had two assists Wednesday in a 4-2 victory over Toronto. He was flying, and he threw around his weight and absolutely flattened Maple Leafs defender Simon Benoit with a check that sent the rookie sprawling. Tarasenko has been a mild disappointment in Ottawa — there are games he completely disappears. But he still has 22 points, including 16 assists, in 28 games, including three assists in his last three games. Tarasenko is on a one-year, $5 million deal in Ottawa, so expect him to be on the move if the Senators don’t go on a run. Tarasenko’s fantasy value would improve in a more-competitive city, especially if it’s out of the intense light of a Canadian market.

    New Jersey is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games on the road

    New Jersey is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Ottawa

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Ottawa’s last 6 games

    The total has gone OVER in 6 of Ottawa’s last 8 games when playing at home against New Jersey

    Devils vs. Senators Betting Prediction

    Take New Jersey. The Senators are just 2-6 in their last eight games versus the Devils. When they’re listed as an underdog, the Senators are just 2-5 in their last seven games. On the other side, the Devils have won five out of their last six road games and are 7-1 in their last eight games against an Eastern Conference opponent. Finally, in the last 12 times the Devils were listed as a favorite, they’re 9-3.

    Devils vs. Senators NHL Prediction: NEW JERSEY DEVILS -118

