Devils vs. Sabres NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Devils vs. Sabres matchup on Friday night pits a pair of teams against each other that have played .500 hockey over their last 10 games. Will New Jersey come through for bettors as the favorite tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET? Or is Buffalo the play as a home underdog?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

001 New Jersey Devils (-120) at 002 Buffalo Sabres (+100); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, March 29, 2024

KeyBank Arena, Buffalo, NY

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Devils vs. Sabres: Public Bettors Favor Devils

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Devils moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Hischier has three points in win over Leafs

Nico Hischier scored a goal and dished two assists in Tuesday’s 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs. Hischier scored his 24th goal of the season in the first period and added two helpers to contribute to half of New Jersey’s goals on the night. It was the 15th multi-point game for Hischier and the fifth time he produced three points or more in a game. Although he may not surpass his career-high of 80 points from last season, Hischier is a consistent point-per-game player at this point in his career.

Luukkonen gets early hook vs. Ottawa

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen allowed four goals on nine shots in Wednesday’s 6-2 loss to the Senators. It was a rough night for Luukkonen, who allowed four goals in the first 8:49 of the opening period before he was relieved by Devon Levi. The 25-year-old Luukkonen had won five of his last seven outings prior to Wednesday’s matchup, sporting a .909 save percentage in that span. Luukkonen falls to 24-19-3 with a .911 save percentage and 2.57 GAA in what’s been a generally impressive campaign. He’ll look to bounce back in his next start, which could come Friday when the Sabres host New Jersey.

Devils vs. Sabres Betting Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of New Jersey’s last 7 games on the road

Over/Under has gone OVER in 9 of New Jersey’s last 12 games against Buffalo

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Buffalo’s last 12 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Buffalo’s last 6 games against an opponent in the Metropolitan Division

Devils vs. Sabres Betting Prediction

Take New Jersey. The Devils are 4-1 in their last five games overall, are 9-3 in their last 12 games against Buffalo overall and 5-1 in their last six road games versus the Sabres. On the other side, the Sabres are just 22-55 in their last 77 games played in the month of March and have dropped five out of their last seven games when listed as the underdog.

Devils vs. Sabres Prediction: NEW JERSEY DEVILS -120