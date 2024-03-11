Devils vs. Rangers NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The struggling Devils will pay a visit to the Rangers on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. ET. Will New Jersey put up a fight or is there a better bet in tonight’s Devils vs. Rangers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

037 New Jersey Devils (+134) at 038 New York Rangers (-162); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, March 12, 2024

Madison Square Garden, NY

TV: NHL Network

Devils vs. Rangers: Bettors all over New York

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 88% of bets are on the Rangers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Allen arrives in Jersey

Jake Allen (not injury related) practiced with the Devils on Sunday, Amanda Stein of the Devils’ official site reports. Allen missed Saturday’s game while resolving work visa issues, though he appears ready to go ahead of the Devils’ road matchup with the Rangers on Monday. Allen went 6-12-3 with an .892 save percentage and 3.65 GAA with Montreal this season. He figures to share the crease in New Jersey with Nico Daws and fellow recent acquisition Kaapo Kahkonen.

Kreider Strikes again on Man Advantage

Chris Kreider extended the Rangers’ lead to 3-0 on a third-period power play, burying a rebound off the boards for his second goal on the man advantage in as many games. The 32-year-old winger has three goals and four points in his last four contests. He’s up to 32 goals and 58 points through 63 games this season.

Devils vs. Rangers Betting Trends:

New Jersey is 2-5 SU in their last 7 games

NY Rangers is 7-3 SU in their last 10 games

New Jersey is 2-6 SU in their last 8 games on the road

NY Rangers is 21-7 SU in their last 28 games at home

Devils vs. Rangers Betting Prediction

Take the under. The total has gone under in five out of the Devils’ last seven games against the Rangers, in five out of their last seven games against an opponent from the Metropolitan Division and in four out of their last five games when they’re listed as an underdog. On the other side, the under is 6-2 in the Rangers’ last eight games overall, is 6-2 in their last eight home games and is 9-3 in their last 12 games against an opponent from the Metropolitan Division.

Devils vs. Rangers Prediction: UNDER 6.5