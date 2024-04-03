Devils vs. Rangers NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the total for Wednesday night’s Devils vs. Rangers matchup sitting at 6.5 goals, what’s the strongest bet on the board tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

067 New Jersey Devils (+152) at 068 New York Rangers (-184); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: TNT

Devils vs. Rangers: Bettors all over New York

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Rangers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Hatakka returns to Minors

Santeri Hatakka was reassigned to AHL Utica on Monday. Hatakka’s demotion could be a sign that Jonas Siegenthaler (concussion) will be ready to play versus the Penguins on Tuesday. The 23-year-old Hatakka has played in 12 NHL contests this season, registering two assists, 14 hits and 12 shots on goal while averaging 14:39 of ice time per game.

Shesterkin allows three goals in loss to Pens

Igor Shesterkin stopped 15 of 18 shots in Monday’s 5-2 loss to the Penguins. The fourth and fifth goals were empty-netters. Even with two late markers by the Rangers, Shesterkin could not overcome the three consecutive goals allowed earlier in the contest as the Penguins finished it off with two empty-netters. This was Shesterkin’s first loss in four starts. Shesterkin is still an elite-level netminder that will provide wins as he is playing behind a strong team that is currently in first place in the Eastern Conference.

Devils vs. Rangers Betting Trends:

Rangers are 21-6 SU in their last 27 games

Devils are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against NY Rangers

Rangers are 25-9 SU in their last 34 games at home

Devils are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games when playing on the road against NY Rangers

Devils vs. Rangers Betting Prediction

Take the over. The over is 5-2 in the Devils’ last seven games overall, is 5-1 in their last six games against an Eastern Conference opponent and is 12-5 in their last 17 games played in the month of April. On the other side, the over is 9-2 in the Rangers’ last 11 games overall, is 5-1 in their last six games played at Madison Square Garden and is a perfect 7-for-7 in their last seven conference tilts.

Devils vs. Rangers Prediction: OVER 6.5