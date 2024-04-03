Close Menu
    Devils vs. Rangers NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Devils vs. Rangers

    With the total for Wednesday night’s Devils vs. Rangers matchup sitting at 6.5 goals, what’s the strongest bet on the board tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    067 New Jersey Devils (+152) at 068 New York Rangers (-184); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 3, 2024

    Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

    TV: TNT

    Devils vs. Rangers: Bettors all over New York

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Rangers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Hatakka returns to Minors

    Santeri Hatakka was reassigned to AHL Utica on Monday. Hatakka’s demotion could be a sign that Jonas Siegenthaler (concussion) will be ready to play versus the Penguins on Tuesday. The 23-year-old Hatakka has played in 12 NHL contests this season, registering two assists, 14 hits and 12 shots on goal while averaging 14:39 of ice time per game.

    Shesterkin allows three goals in loss to Pens

    Igor Shesterkin stopped 15 of 18 shots in Monday’s 5-2 loss to the Penguins. The fourth and fifth goals were empty-netters. Even with two late markers by the Rangers, Shesterkin could not overcome the three consecutive goals allowed earlier in the contest as the Penguins finished it off with two empty-netters. This was Shesterkin’s first loss in four starts. Shesterkin is still an elite-level netminder that will provide wins as he is playing behind a strong team that is currently in first place in the Eastern Conference.

    Rangers are 21-6 SU in their last 27 games

    Devils are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against NY Rangers

    Rangers are 25-9 SU in their last 34 games at home

    Devils are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games when playing on the road against NY Rangers

    Devils vs. Rangers Betting Prediction

    Take the over. The over is 5-2 in the Devils’ last seven games overall, is 5-1 in their last six games against an Eastern Conference opponent and is 12-5 in their last 17 games played in the month of April. On the other side, the over is 9-2 in the Rangers’ last 11 games overall, is 5-1 in their last six games played at Madison Square Garden and is a perfect 7-for-7 in their last seven conference tilts.

    Devils vs. Rangers Prediction: OVER 6.5

