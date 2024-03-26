Devils vs. Maple Leafs NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Devils vs. Maple Leafs matchup on Tuesday night features a pair of teams that have played middling hockey of late. Given Toronto’s success in previous meetings between the two teams, are the Maple Leafs the wise play on the moneyline tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

033 New Jersey Devils (+125) at 034 Toronto Maple Leafs (-150); o/u 6.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

TV: ESPN+/Hulu

Devils vs. Maple Leafs: Public Bettors Backing Toronto

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 76% of bets are on the Maple Leafs moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Hughes posts one goal, one assist in win vs. Islanders

Jack Hughes posted one goal and one assist in Sunday’s 4-0 win over the Islanders. Hughes assisted on Timo Meier’s game-winning power-play goal in the first minute of the second period. The 22-year-old Hughes got his 24th tally of the season shortly afterward. He has been hot down the stretch, accumulating nine goals and 24 points over his last 22 outings. In 56 appearances this campaign, Hughes has amassed 24 goals, 69 points and 253 shots on net.

Samsonov Doesn’t Dress on Sunday

Ilya Samsonov (undisclosed) is “certainly not at 100 percent” and was not available Sunday against Carolina, David Alter of The Hockey News reports. Samsonov was injured Saturday against Edmonton and seemingly avoided a serious injury, but the team will give him at least one game off to see how his recovery progresses. Toronto’s next game will be Tuesday against the Devils. Martin Jones will back up Joseph Woll on Sunday.

Devils vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of New Jersey’s last 10 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of Toronto’s last 6 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of New Jersey’s last 6 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Toronto’s last 5 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

Devils vs. Maple Leafs Betting Prediction

Take Toronto. The Devils are just 1-10 in their last 11 games versus the Maple Leafs, are 3-12 in their last 15 games when playing on the road versus Toronto and are 2-5 in their last seven games on the road overall. On the other side, the Maple Leafs are 14-6 in their last 20 games overall, are 8-3 in their last 11 home games and are 11-3 in their last 14 games when playing as a favorite.

Devils vs. Maple Leafs Prediction: TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS -150