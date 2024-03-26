Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NHL Articles

    Devils vs. Maple Leafs NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Devils vs. Maple Leafs

    The Devils vs. Maple Leafs matchup on Tuesday night features a pair of teams that have played middling hockey of late. Given Toronto’s success in previous meetings between the two teams, are the Maple Leafs the wise play on the moneyline tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    033 New Jersey Devils (+125) at 034 Toronto Maple Leafs (-150); o/u 6.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 26, 2024

    Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

    TV: ESPN+/Hulu

    Devils vs. Maple Leafs: Public Bettors Backing Toronto

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 76% of bets are on the Maple Leafs moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Hughes posts one goal, one assist in win vs. Islanders

    Jack Hughes posted one goal and one assist in Sunday’s 4-0 win over the Islanders. Hughes assisted on Timo Meier’s game-winning power-play goal in the first minute of the second period. The 22-year-old Hughes got his 24th tally of the season shortly afterward. He has been hot down the stretch, accumulating nine goals and 24 points over his last 22 outings. In 56 appearances this campaign, Hughes has amassed 24 goals, 69 points and 253 shots on net.

    Samsonov Doesn’t Dress on Sunday

    Ilya Samsonov (undisclosed) is “certainly not at 100 percent” and was not available Sunday against Carolina, David Alter of The Hockey News reports. Samsonov was injured Saturday against Edmonton and seemingly avoided a serious injury, but the team will give him at least one game off to see how his recovery progresses. Toronto’s next game will be Tuesday against the Devils. Martin Jones will back up Joseph Woll on Sunday.

    The total has gone UNDER in 7 of New Jersey’s last 10 games

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of Toronto’s last 6 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of New Jersey’s last 6 games on the road

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Toronto’s last 5 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

    Devils vs. Maple Leafs Betting Prediction

    Take Toronto. The Devils are just 1-10 in their last 11 games versus the Maple Leafs, are 3-12 in their last 15 games when playing on the road versus Toronto and are 2-5 in their last seven games on the road overall. On the other side, the Maple Leafs are 14-6 in their last 20 games overall, are 8-3 in their last 11 home games and are  11-3 in their last 14 games when playing as a favorite.

    Devils vs. Maple Leafs Prediction: TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS -150

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com