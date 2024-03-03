Close Menu
    NHL Articles

    Devils vs. Kings NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Devils vs. Kings

    With the total sitting at 6.5 goals, what’s the smart bet in Sunday’s Devils vs. Kings matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    003 New Jersey Devils (+105) at 004 Los Angeles Kings (-126); o/u 6.5

    3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 3, 2024

    Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

    TV: TNT

    Devils vs. Kings: Public Bettors Love L.A. on Sunday

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Kings moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Hischier Helps Out on Power Play

    Nico Hischier notched a power-play assist, six shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Friday’s 4-3 loss to the Ducks. Hischier was strong in February with 15 points over 12 appearances. He’s off to a decent start in March. The 25-year-old center is up to 44 points (11 on the power play), 125 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 49 outings overall. Hischier’s strong two-way game can suppress his offense to an extent. That said, he’s been one of the Devils’ top forwards in 2023-24.

    Kopitar Scores Goal on Three Shots vs. Canucks

    Anze Kopitar scored a goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and went plus-3 in a 5-1 win over the Canucks on Thursday. Kopitar’s second-period tally ended up being the game-winner, and he also set up a Kevin Fiala insurance tally in the third. This was Kopitar’s first multi-point effort since Jan. 13. In the 19 games in between, he was limited to nine points, six of which have come in the last eight contests. The star center is up to 50 points (17 on the power play), 104 shots on net, 52 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 59 appearances this season.

    Devils are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games on the road

    Kings are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the Metropolitan Division

    Devils are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division

    Kings are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

    Devils vs. Kings Betting Prediction

    Take the under. The under is 5-2 in the Kings’ last seven games, is 20-8 in their last 28 games against the Devils and is 15-6 in their last 21 home games. The under is also 8-3 in the Kings’ last 11 games against an opponent from the Metropolitan Division, is 10-4 in their last 14 games played in the month of March and is 7-2 in their last nine home games played on a Sunday.

    Devils vs. Kings Prediction: UNDER 6.5

