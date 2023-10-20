Devils vs. Islanders NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Despite posting two wins in its first two games, the Islanders will find themselves as slight underdogs on Friday night when they host the Devils. Will New Jersey come through as a road favorite? Check out our Devils vs. Islanders prediction to find out.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

027 New Jersey Devils (-134) at 028 New York Islanders (+112); o/u 5.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, October 19, 2023

UBS Arena, Elmont, NY

TV: NHL Network

Devils vs. Islanders Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Islanders moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

New Jersey Devils DFS SPIN

Jesper Bratt recorded a goal and an assist in Monday’s 4-3 loss against the Panthers. Bratt made things interesting with a power-play goal at 17:37 of the third period to slice Florida’s lead to 4-3, but that’s as close as the Devils could get. He took five shots on goal while adding a blocked shot and two hits. He has been on fire to start the season with three goals and five points in the past two games after a scoreless outing in the season opener. Bratt has four power-play points in the span. Next up is a trip to visit the Islanders on Friday.

New York Islanders DFS SPIN

Noah Dobson recorded a power-play assist and five shots against Arizona on Tuesday. Dobson leads all Islanders defensemen in power-play ice time (2:47 per game) and looks to have cemented himself on the No. 1 unit. In each of the last two seasons, the 23-year-old blueliner has reached both the 10-goal and 35-assist marks and has shown no signs of slowing down this year. While Dobson likely won’t be winning the Norris Trophy any time soon, he does figure to offer decent fantasy upside this year.

Devils vs. Islanders NHL Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 7 of New Jersey’s last 8 games

The over/under has gone UNDER in 14 of New Jersey’s last 20 games when playing on the road against NY Islanders

New York is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing New Jersey

The Islanders are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games when playing at home against New Jersey

Devils vs. Islanders NHL Betting Prediction

Take New York. The Islanders are 16-4 in their last 20 games when playing at home against the Devils and are 10-3 in their last 13 games against New Jersey overall. Meanwhile, the Devils have dropped four out of their last five games dating back to last season and are just 1-4 in their last five games on the road. Dating back to last season the Islanders are also 8-3 in their last 11 games playing at home.

Devils vs. Islanders NHL Prediction: NEW YORK ISLANDERS +112