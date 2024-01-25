Close Menu
    NHL Articles

    Devils vs. Hurricanes NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Devils vs. Hurricanes
    FILE - Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) skates with the puck against the Florida Panthers during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, May 20, 2023. Sebastian Aho is staying with the Carolina Hurricanes through his prime after signing an eight-year contract extension worth $78 million. The team on Wednesday, July 26, announced the deal, which goes into effect for the 2024-25 NHL season.(AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

    With the home team listed as a home favorite and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the value bet in Thursday night’s Devils vs. Hurricanes matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    009 New Jersey Devils (+138) at 010 Carolina Hurricanes (-166); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, January 25, 2024

    Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Devils vs. Hurricanes: Bettors Throwing Money Behind Carolina

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Hurricanes’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Vanecek Hangs on for Victory in OT

    Vitek Vanecek allowed five goals on 32 shots in Monday’s 6-5 overtime win against the Golden Knights. Vanecek got off to a shaky start, surrendering an early first-period tally, then his offense staked him to a 3-1 lead. He allowed four unanswered goals in the second period, but once again his offense bailed him out. Luckily for Vanecek, Tyler Toffoli and Curtis Lazar were on another plane, and the veteran Toffoli made a winner of the goaltender at 2:35 of overtime to send the crowd away happy. Vanecek has a 16-7-2 record, 3.28 GAA and .883 save percentage in 27 appearances in 2023-24. This was the 11th occasion this season in which he surrendered at least four markers.

    Martin Picks up Win for Hurricanes

    Spencer Martin stopped 26 of 28 shots in Wednesday’s 3-2 win over the Bruins. What a start for Martin in his Hurricanes debut. He stood tall against the mighty Bruins, keeping them at bay for two periods, saving all 15 shots, until Brad Marchand scored back-to-back goals in the final period to make it 2-2. Jordan Martinook eventually scored the game winner to seal the win for Carolina. Martin finished with .929 save percentage and kicked out all four power-play shots by Boston. After being claimed on waivers from Columbus, Martin is doing his best to stick with Carolina as the backup to Antti Raanta.

    Carolina are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games

    New Jersey are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games against Carolina

    Carolina are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games when playing at home against New Jersey

    Devils vs. Hurricanes Betting Prediction

    Take the over. The over is 6-2 in the last eight meetings between these two teams and is 13-5 in the Devils’ last 18 games against an opponent from the Metropolitan Division.

    Devils vs. Hurricanes Prediction: OVER 6.5

