Devils vs. Hurricanes Game 2 NHL Playoffs Prediction: Carolina to go up 2-0?

​The New Jersey Devils aim to even their first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 6:00 PM ET at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Hurricanes currently lead the series 1-0 after a commanding 4-1 victory in Game 1. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Devils vs. Hurricanes Game 2 matchup?

Game Matchup

New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes

6:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Lenovo Center, Raleigh, NC

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Hurricanes are -260 moneyline favorites. The Devils, meanwhile, are +210 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 5.5 goals.

Devils vs. Hurricanes Game 2 Public Betting: Bettors Love Carolina

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 80% of bets are on the Hurricanes’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Game 1 Recap

In the series opener, Carolina dominated at even strength, outscoring New Jersey 3-0 and outshooting them 32-21 at 5-on-5. The Hurricanes also neutralized the Devils’ power play, which was third-best in the regular season, limiting them to just one shot on two opportunities. Logan Stankoven led the Hurricanes with two goals, while Devils captain Nico Hischier scored the lone goal for New Jersey.

Injury Concerns

The Devils are dealing with several injuries. Star forward Jack Hughes and defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler are out for the series. Additionally, defenseman Brenden Dillon and forward Cody Glass left Game 1 due to injuries, and defenseman Luke Hughes briefly exited but returned.

Keys to Game 2

Offensive Adjustments: The Devils need to improve puck management and execution, especially under Carolina’s aggressive forecheck. Hischier emphasized the need for better confidence and decision-making.

Defensive Discipline: New Jersey must minimize turnovers and manage the puck effectively to counter the Hurricanes’ pressure.​

Goaltending: Strong performances from the Devils’ goaltenders will be crucial to withstand Carolina’s offensive onslaught.​

Devils vs. Hurricanes Game 2 Betting Prediction

There’s no betting value in Carolina, but I’m still taking the Hurricanes. They’re 8-2 in their last 10 games against the Devils. New Jersey has dropped five out of its last six games entering play tonight and without Hughes, the Devils stand little to no chance.

Devils vs. Hurricanes Game 2 Prediction: CAROLINA HURRICNAES -260