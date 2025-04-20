Devils vs. Hurricanes Game 1 NHL Playoffs Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring?

The Devils and Hurricanes face off in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference First Round series on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at PNC Arena in Raleigh. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET, with coverage on ESPN, SN, SN360, TVAS, and MSGSN. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Devils vs. Hurricanes matchup?

Game Matchup

New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes

3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 20, 2025

Lenovo Center, Raleigh, NC

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Hurricanes are -210 moneyline favorites to beat the Devils, who are +175 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 5.5 goals.

Devils vs. Hurricanes Game 1 Public Betting: Bettors Love Carolina

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Hurricanes’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Season Series Recap

The teams split their four regular-season meetings, each winning twice. Notably, the home team won each game, with the Hurricanes taking both matchups in Raleigh and the Devils securing victories in Newark.

Key Players

Devils: Timo Meier enters the playoffs on a hot streak, recording four goals and six points in his last five games . Defenseman Dougie Hamilton returned from injury in the regular-season finale, logging over 23 minutes of ice time.

Hurricanes: Seth Jarvis concluded the regular season with a three-game point streak, tallying six points (2 goals, 4 assists) . Goaltender Frederik Andersen is expected to start for Carolina.

Devils vs. Hurricanes Injuries

Devils: Jack Hughes (shoulder) and Jonas Siegenthaler (undisclosed) are on long-term injured reserve.

Hurricanes: Jesper Fast (neck) and Shayne Gostisbehere (upper-body) are sidelined.

Devils vs. Hurricanes Game 1 Betting Prediction

The last time the under cashed in a game between these two teams was in March of last year. The total is 2-0-2 in the four meetings between these two teams this season, hitting in back-to-back New Jersey games. The over is also 6-2-2 in the last 10 Carolina games.

Devils vs. Hurricanes Game 1 Prediction: OVER 5.5