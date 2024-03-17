Devils vs. Golden Knights NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The previous Devils vs. Golden Knights matchup went to overtime, as the two teams combined for 11 goals. Will Sunday afternoon’s matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET also turn into a high-scoring affair?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

059 New Jersey Devils (+134) at 060 Vegas Golden Knights (-162); o/u 6.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 17, 2024

T-Mobile, Las Vegas, NV

TV: TNT

Devils vs. Golden Knights: Public Bettors Love Vegas

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Golden Knights moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Daws Perfect in Relief of Kahkonen

Nico Daws stopped all 16 shots he faced in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen in a 4-1 loss to Arizona on Saturday. The Devils brought Kahkonen in at the deadline, but the former Shark has lost 11 straight games and is 1-17-3 in his last 21 decisions. Although Daws was sharp Saturday, he won’t get a load of time with Kahkonen and Jake Allen now in town.

Hill Loses to Flames

Adin Hill allowed three goals on 36 shots in Thursday’s 4-1 loss to the Flames. The fourth goal was an empty-netter. The Golden Knights led 1-0 after the second period, but the Flames’ pressure was finally rewarded with a four-goal third. Consistency has been an issue for Hill lately — he’s allowed at least three goals in each of his last six games, going 2-4-0 in that span. He’s down to 17-9-2 with a 2.60 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 30 appearances on the year. The Golden Knights are set to begin a homestand Sunday when they host the Devils.

Devils vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends:

Vegas has hit the 2P Moneyline in 55 of their last 102 games

The Golden Knights have covered the Puck Line in 57 of their last 102 games

Vegas have covered the 3P Puck Line in 31 of their last 50 games at home

The Golden Knights have hit the 3P Moneyline in 54 of their last 102 games

Devils vs. Golden Knights Betting Prediction

Take the over. The Golden Knights have cashed the over in seven out of their last 10 home games, is 4-1 in their last five home games and is a perfect 3-0 in their last T-Mobile Arena. The over has also hit in two out of the Devils’ last three road games.

Devils vs. Golden Knights Prediction: OVER 6.5