Devils vs. Capitals NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The line in Wednesday nights’ Devils vs. Capitals matchup is dropping in favor of host Washington. Will the Caps’ success against the Devils continue tonight? Or will New Jersey post a win in D.C. tonight as a road favorite?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

065 New Jersey Devils (-152) at 066 Washington Capitals (+126); o/u 6.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, January 2, 2024

Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

TV: TNT

Devils vs. Capitals Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Devils moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

New Jersey Devils DFS SPIN

Jack Hughes supplied a goal and two assists in a 6-2 win over Ottawa on Friday. Hughes found the back of the net with the man advantage midway through the first period to tie the game at 1-1 and then registered an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal late in the same frame. Hughes’ second helper was on Tyler Toffoli’s even-strength tally. He has been held off the scoresheet just once over his last five contests, giving him a goal and six points over that stretch. Through 29 appearances this year, he’s provided 15 goals and 43 points. Although the 22-year-old’s current pace of 1.48 points per game is likely to dip a touch as the campaign wears on, he should continue to produce at an impressive rate as a member of New Jersey’s top line and first power-play unit.

Washington Capitals DFS SPIN

Alex Ovechkin scored a goal on two shots, levied three hits and added two PIM in Saturday’s 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators. Ovechkin has scored twice over the last five games. That’s not impressive in the scope of his career, but it’s an improvement compared to the 14-game goal drought he endured from Nov. 22-Dec. 20. The 38-year-old winger is up to seven points with a minus-8 rating through 14 appearances in December. On the season, he’s produced seven tallies, 21 points, 126 shots on net, 61 hits and a minus-9 rating while maintaining a top-line role. His shot volume is still significant, but he has a career-low 5.6 shooting percentage. That’s well below his average of 12.9 percent over his previous 18 seasons.

Devils vs. Capitals NHL Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of New Jersey’s last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 7 of New Jersey’s last 9 games when playing on the road against Washington

Washington is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing New Jersey

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Washington’s last 6 games at home

Devils vs. Capitals Betting Prediction

Take Washington. The Devils are just 9-31 in their last 40 games against the Capitals. If you shrink that number down to the last 17 meetings, the Devils are just 4-13 against the Capitals. Washington has won 16 out of the last 22 meetings between these two teams when the game is played at Capital One Arena. Finally, the Capitals have won seven out of their last 10 games when facing an opponent from the Metropolitan Division.

Devils vs. Capitals NHL Prediction: WASHINGTON CAPITALS +126