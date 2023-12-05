Close Menu
    Devils vs. Canucks NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Devils vs. Canucks

    Given New Jersey’s success versus Vancouver in previous meetings, is the road dog the play in Tuesday night’s Devils vs. Canucks matchup? The puck will drop at 10:00 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    063 New Jersey Devils (-102) at 064 Vancouver Canucks (-118); o/u 6.5

    10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 5, 2023

    Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

    TV: NHL Network

    Devils vs. Canucks Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Canucks moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    New Jersey Devils DFS SPIN

    Simon Nemec registered two assists and three shots on goal in Friday’s 6-3 loss to the Sharks. Nemec set up Dawson Mercer’s first-period power-play goal and an even-strength tally by Ondrej Palat in the third. Nemec led all Devils blueliners with 22:38 of ice time in his NHL debut. The 19-year-old should be on the radar in all fantasy formats with Dougie Hamilton (pectoral) sidelined indefinitely. Nemec and Luke Hughes are poised to battle for power-play time, but there’s now enough room for both of them to also see top-four minutes at even strength.

    Vancouver Canucks DFS SPIN

    Quinn Hughes scored a goal in Saturday’s 4-3 win over the Flames. Hughes’ 11-game point streak ended Tuesday versus the Ducks, and he was also held scoreless Thursday against the Golden Knights. He quickly made sure the drought ended at two contests, scoring just 2:08 into Saturday’s victory. The goal was Hughes’ career-high ninth of the campaign, putting him at 34 points through 25 contests. The defenseman has added 73 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating. Even if his goal-scoring pace drops, his presence in a strong offense with an elite power play should keep him on track for a career year in nearly every category.

    New Jersey is 14-1 SU in its last 15 games when playing Vancouver

    New Jersey is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games when playing on the road against Vancouver

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Vancouver’s last 5 games when playing New Jersey

    Vancouver is 10-3 ATS in its last 13 games at home

    Devils vs. Canucks Betting Prediction

    Take New Jersey. The Devils are a remarkable 14-1 in their last 15 games against the Canucks, including a 6-1 mark in their last seven road games versus Vancouver. They’re also 15-3 in their last 18 games when facing an opponent in the Pacific Division.

    Devils vs. Canucks NHL Prediction: NEW JERSEY DEVILS -102

